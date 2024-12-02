Horse Racing Tips: Back Caramay after luckless Southwell run in Monday Wolves double

Oakley Boy improved for thr first-time visor last time

Caramay give far too much to do at Southwell and goes up 1f

Alan Dudman is backing a 15/2 8.50 double on the Sportsbook on Monday

Oakley Boy is looking to back-up his latest win at Lingfield and looks a better proposition than the William Haggas Nursery debutante Carbine Harvester.

The latter starts off on a lowly 68, and she's probably priced up more for being with Haggas rather than anything else, but Oakley Boy is able to run in a 0-70 as the top weight of the ceiling here and should be able to chisel out another.

His Lingfield win was a 0-75, so a slightly better standard of race and the first-time visor helped him to a second win in four starts on the All-Weather and improved to beat Forager - a horse who often tanks in a race and travels well.

The visor remains and Connor Planas takes over from Sean Levey with a 3lb claim which is an obvious plus to negate some of the rise in his rating.

Recommended Bet Back Oakley Boy SBK 5/2

The one point selection for the column won at a short price yesterday and it's a similar ploy for the closer at Wolverhampton and it's very difficult to see beyond the claims of the 13/82.63 favourite Caramay.

A return to Wolverhampton is the plus here as she was a winner at the track in September from 52 and her profile is one of a filly that looks a better horse on the All-Weather.

Her run at Southwell last time was one that was as obvious as the day with the amount of ground she made up. Given far too much day in the race; she closed from near last going into the straight to finish second - denied by a horse rated in the 60s.

It was a task that just proved beyond her, as the winner raced in second, and given the sectional finish rated 108%, it turned out to be a bad tactic.

She's only up 1lb for that effort, and that's lenient as she really ought to have won at Southwell, and with the extra furlong going from 1m3f to 1m4f this evening is a definite positive.

Recommended Bet Back Caramay SBK 13/8