Gosden's Queen set for a good introduction

Ascot, 14:40

No. 7 (1) Queen For You (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.2 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: -

Exceed travelled superbly well yesterday but couldn't seal the deal with another second (his third in succession) and he joined the recent club for the column in hitting a low price in-running at 1.42/5 as runner-up.

Hopefully some of these seconds can turn into a couple of wins today and Royal Ascot Trials Day provides the punting ammunition for me this afternoon starting with Queen For You for the John and Thady Gosden axis.

The great man does like this race as three fillies have landed this for the Clarehaven maestro with Sperry, Muchly and Grande Dame all successful in recent times, and Queen For You will have to run to a decent figure considering the presence of the Charlie Appleby pair Dancing Goddess and Veil Of Shadows.

Queen For You's dam is the Normandie Stud broodmare Fallen For You, a high-level filly who won on her debut and landed the Group 1 Coronation for Gosden a decade ago. She has produced four horses and three have been winners, the best of which has been Glorious Journey.

She has three 2yo winners too in her pedigree, but didn't race last year.

Gosden will know the family inside out as a daughter of Kingman, and Kingman has fair stats at Ascot with 17% and 31% win and placed record.

The case to back Karl's Cold looks strong

Ascot, 15:50

No. 4 (8) Cold Case SBK 5/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

The Group 3 Commonwealth Cup Trial Stakes over 6f is the best race of the day and Cold Case is a horse I followed a fair bit last season, and he can make an impact today.

He how got beat at Chester on his reappearance I don't know, but he had a good season in finishing third in the Gimcrack before winning twice at Doncaster and and a very comfortable win in the Redcar Two-Year-Old Trophy at the end of the season.

The 3yo could be set for a fine campaign at the top level, and his high cruising speed will stand him in good stead in Group races.

His trainer Karl Burke bought him as the first yearling for owner Sheikh Mohammed Obaid, and while he looked the type from his freshman season to get 7f, and he did hold an entry in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, the stiff 6f at Ascot could suit him well.

The ground conditions look ideal too with good to soft.