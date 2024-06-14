Horse Racing Tips: Back Arctic Mountain to take a step forward in Friday double
Chester - 16:00: Back Darbucks
The draw gods have given Darbucks a great opportunity to get his head in front today at Chester and has been handed stall one to snap a sequence of seconds.
Christopher Kellett's 5yo loves finishing as a runner-up and joined the unwanted 1.011/100 club last time when getting beaten at the basement price in-running at Carlisle - a race he might have won had he not veered off a straight path. JKR Cobbler beat him - the third such occasion he's been "Cobbled".
He's had plenty of in-running defeats at low prices to his name, but he's consistent and really ought to be getting his head in front.
There's an argument to say handicapping this horse is unfair - as he hasn't won since 2022, yet with all his seconds has got no slack from the assessor at all and the mark continues to rise.
He stays 1m and isn't ground dependant and the form of his latest run at Carlisle has been boosted with the third bolting up on the All-Weather by 4L.
Just no more seconds please Darbucks.
York - 16:45: Back Arctic Mountain
Arctic Mountain has plenty of weight for the finale at York in the 16:45, but he's progressive and lightly-raced and will take some stopping at 7/42.75.
He's entered in the Hunt Cup next week at Royal Ascot, and he arrives into York on Friday off the back of breaking the track record at Lingfield last time, albeit aided by fast conditions.
The 4yo scored by over 4L on that said quick ground, and suited the 1m2f on that occasion superbly as he had raced a couple of times over 1m previously. He's a son of Nathaniel and it was no shock that he ran on so strongly.
Christian Howarth's 3lb can negate part of the 5lb penalty and he looks well ahead of his mark.
