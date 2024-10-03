Horse Racing Tips: Back a sweet pair at Bellewstown for 22/1 Thursday double

More improvement to come from Sweet Verona

Enquire Within has form at Bellewstown and stays well

Alan Dudman picks out a 22/1 23.00 double in Ireland for Thursday

Alex Belardo came out this morning as a non-runner around 9.00am and the race has become slightly easier without the top weight with Sweet Verona holding a good chance for this 1m handicap.

She displayed significant improvement in her first start in a handicap last time at Clonmel and improved too for the step up in trip to nigh on 1m2f with a creditable third. She only just lost out for second when pipped on the line for the runner-up spot, but there was a big enough gap to the fourth not to doubt the form.

Sweet Verona is back down to 1m for this, but the rivals do not look up to much with some of the form on the cusp of beleaguered.

If she can hold that improvement and take it forward, she surely has to be a player here from a mark of just 58 - 1lb higher than last time.

The ground is a slight question mark, as we haven't seen on her on soft, but she's bred to stay well and as an unexposed runner is worth backing at 7/24.50 without Alex Belardo in opposition.

Recommended Bet Back Sweet Verona SBK 7/2

Enquire Within runs from top weight in the closing 17:15 handicap over 1m4f and she has plenty in her favour despite a rise to a mark of 61, and this will demand a near personal best.

Her consistency is key here as she's holding her form well this term - and despite knocking around in the marks of the high 40s previously, she has improved her rating from 53 this year and earned a deserved win last time at Down Royal over 1m5f - so we know she stays well.

In fact, she stays further than 1m5f with form at 1m6f and 2m and her stamina really helped her to win last time on good ground and Wesley Joyce rode her prominently on that occasion, so expect the same from Joyce again.

She handles cut in the ground, stays and goes well at Bellewstown with a record of two seconds from her three starts around the circuit and seems to be as enthusiastic as ever this season despite being an eight-year-old.

Joyce is 5-32 at the track at 15% and shows a profit to level stakes this season at Bellewstown of +8.00.

Recommended Bet Back Enquire Within SBK 4/1