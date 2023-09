Consistency key for Newcastle first leg

Union Flag to relish the step up to 1m4f

Alan has 7/4 2.70 and 4/1 4.80 selections for the multiple

No. 7 (9) Bernie The Bear (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.8 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Oisin James Orr

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 50

It will be interesting to see if the arithmetic is altered in terms of price with Richard Fahey's Bernie The Bear - who was cut from 11/43.70 into 7/42.70 for Newcastle's 19:00.

The Bear was a last time out winner when beating Merry Secret, and he's been a model of consistency despite a lowly rating. Indeed, he won that off 48 and is just 2lb higher.

The win at Wolverhampton saw a bit of trouble behind, and while the track might have been a little sharp for him, he was in a good position and recorded a career best.

Crucially he could have the best of the draw in nine here, and it's such a poor race. His consistency with six places from 12 career starts should see him in the frame and while he stays 1m, the 7f tonight looks his best trip.

No. 5 (5) Union Flag (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 7 Trainer: Noel Meade, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 63

Noel Meade's Union Flag is still seeking his first win, but with the booking of the champion jockey Colin Keane tonight under the lights, the 3yo has a bit more to offer at a price of 4/14.80.

The selection is unexposed on the All-Weather but he took to the surface well last time when trying 1m2f when he finished third.

He didn't get much cover and was too keen, two factors that went against him but he did fare best from those coming from off the pace as the first made the running and the second was always on the speed.

Union Flag runs off the same mark tonight off 63, but the trip could be key is he steps up to 1m4f and that is very much suitable on pedigree with two 1m6f winners in his family.

The draw in five will also help Keane get some cover early.

