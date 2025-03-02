Horse Racing Tips: Back a Leopardstown pair with Dublin "Nash" pick in Sunday double

Doncaster barely has a runner for Sunday's card so it's easy to swerve any kind of interest on Town Moor, so Leopardstown gets the nod and the best race in terms of quality is the 16:02 Listed Handicap Chase over 2m5f.

Willie Mullins has four in the race and all are on recovery missions of sorts, and while the mare Broomfield Bijou hasn't quite got the big figure of those at the top of the weights, she has the potential to improve at her age and is taken as the bet here.

Also with a dry day forecast for Sunday and from the previous day, the potential of any "good" appearing in the going description could help her cause.

She was last seen running in a Grade 2 Mares' Novices' Chase at Thurles over 2m5f and probably bumped into a good one as Nara claimed her second win from four runs over fences.

That was a fine effort against Nala who is surely set for bigger things and certainly had the run of the race in terms of dictating from the front, but Broomfield Bijou, who was held up in the small field, made a huge move into contention and travelled well down the far side, and when the pressure was on, her jumping at four out saw her take a giant leap.

She won her Beginners' Chase easily in the summer at Wexford and key to her chances could be good ground, or at least drying conditions and she's a player off a mark of 129.

Recommended Bet Back Broomfield Bijou in the 16:02 at Leopardstown SBK 4/1

The Dublin National is one of the weaker "Nashes" on the fixture list and the ratings here tells us it won't take a big performance to win it.

Two are rated just 94 at the foot of the weights, and four are rated below 110 - although one is in form.

Willie Mullins' Iris Emery will be off top weight but is yet to win over fences, and the more you look at the field, the less convinced you become about their chances.

For that reason Union Station has got to be the play on the basis he's so lightly-raced as a chaser and should be treated from 120 to win a race, and this isn't deep despite the grand title.

Union Station ran over the fences for the first time in January off a 60-day break and looked badly outpaced over 2m4f with his cause hindered by hitting a couple on his way around. Going at a slower pace today will certainly help on that front and he didn't run badly, again over 2m4f last time, at Clonmel over fences when finishing second to My Gaffer.

The dam Acoola was on the pedigree of the great Tidal Bay so while there is a big step up in distance to the marathon 3m5f today, two of his relations are stayers and on handicap debut is the most interesting runner in the race by far.

His trainer Gavin Cromwell 3-29 in the last two weeks at 10%.

Recommended Bet Back Union Station in the 16:37 at Leopardstown SBK 5/1

Recommended Bet Back Sunday's Daily Racing Multiple double at Leopardstown SBK 29/1

February winners at BSP:

Saint Anapolino 4.61

Heathen 6.33

Terresita 3.38 (place)

Miss Cynthia 4.08

Lady Nunthorpe 8.78

Topgun Simmy (place) 4.44

My Brother Mike 3.12

Partisan Hero 2.94

Top Of The Class 2.78

Sir Rodneyredblood 4.4

King Of Ithaca 4.47