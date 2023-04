Belief in McCreery's Alleged runner

Back Self Belief @ 4/1 in the 15:10 at Curragh

No. 5 (3) Self Belief (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.2 Trainer: W. McCreery, Ireland

Jockey: William James Lee

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

We'll take in two of the Group races at the Curragh on Sunday in search of the winning double, and Self Belief was a horse who featured in the column on his first run of the campaign last time out.

William McCreery's runner is going in quite deep today against Aidan O'Brien's Point Lonsdale, and O'Brien has taken this with some good horses in recent years such as Magical, Broome and Capri.

However, Self Belief looks as though he handles testing ground quite well, and I am hoping he can improve for his recent outing.

That came in the Naas Listed Devoy Stakes, and he travelled very well in that to hit 1.664/6 in-running before slightly flattening out. It looked as though he needed the run, and I'm pleased to see McCreery going up in class as I think this horse has plenty of ability.

He does hold an entry next month in a Group 2, but he clearly wants a bit of ease in the ground and has race fitness on his side now too.

It's also an interesting angle with the first-time hood on.

Mea looks as though conditions will suit perfectly

Back Mea Domina @ 3/1 in the 15:45 at Curragh

No. 6 (4) Mea Domina (Fr) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.3 Trainer: P. Twomey, Ireland

Jockey: William James Lee

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

A small field again lies in wait for the Group 3 Lester Piggott Gladness Stakes over 7f, and Mea Domina is the second selection of the day with fitness on her side.

She started her season at Leopardstown last time out over 1m in the Listed Heritage Stakes - beaten 3L behind Joseph O'Brien's Buckaroo - it was also her first start since joining Paddy Twomey from France.

Again, it's a case of perhaps her needing the run despite her handed a soft lead.

Heavy ground form from France puts her in the frame for this as she landed a Listed contest at Saint-Cloud over 1m when it was deep.

The 4yo has very much a pedigree for the conditions with a few of her relatives winning in testing ground in France, and it goes without saying that she's by Pivotal.

She receives weight in this race, and as a lightly-raced 4yo, her trainer might be thinking about some decent contests for the future, and she does hold Group entries next month.