Horse Racing Tips: Back a diligent pair at Thirsk for Sunday double

Mason has chances on Resdev over 7f

Letsbefrank progressive and can improve again

Alan Dudman is backing two at Thirsk in his latest multiple

A stack of 3yos in a decent 7f Handicap starts off Sunday's tipping, and while it's been easy to knock the Premierisation plans, this is a pretty good card.

Diligent Resdev is a lightly-raced type for Mick Easterby, and while the trainer was very quiet in terms of numbers going into Saturday (1-29), I am backing him to score again.

He was a big price winner at York last time at 40/141.00 and beat some well-fancied horses in the line-up - including a William Haggas unexposed type who was sent off 6/42.50.

He had previously ran a disappointing race in soft conditions, but good ground on the Knavesmire really suited him, and as long as it stays away from any sort of soft, he's a big player in this.

Sitting on the pace is the way to go with him, and he looks the type that should get 1m in time easily.

The excellent Jo Mason is on, and Mason is enjoying a fine season with 35 winners (I checked that Jim Crowley the other day only had 14, and he's in the Hamdan job).

Recommended Bet Back Diligent Resdev SBK 5/1

The excellent handicaps continue at Thirsk on Sunday and you'll get some decent prices for these big fields, and with 15 in the 1m6f Handicap at 18:15, there's the each-way option, although not having 16 is a blow.

Letsbefrank is a very interesting runner for Jim Goldie as a lightly-raced stayer, and there could be more to come from him upped in distance again.

He was backed for his handicap debut earlier in the season at Musselburgh - but the steady pace wasn't suitable. However, he was a good winner last time at Hamilton under Amie Waugh.

That looked a good piece of placing from his canny old fox of a trainer Jim Goldie, as he was off a low weight with a stronger pace to run at.

Stepping up to 1m6f today looks a wise move, and I can see him staying well as a son of Frankel, and Waugh is keeping the ride from the new mark of 66.

He'll have to improve a fair bit considering the top weight is in the 80s, but he's so lightly-raced and unexposed as a stayer, he's just the sort of horse that Goldie does well with.

Recommended Bet Back Letsbefrank SBK 11/2