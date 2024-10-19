Horse Racing Tips: Back a big priced Champions Day double at Ascot on Saturday

Ground to suit Elite Status at big price

Five places on offer with the Balmoral Handicap

Alan Dudman goes for another big priced double on Saturday at Ascot

Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak

Ryan Moore Superboost

Ryan Moore rides the brilliant stayer Kyprios in the opening race at Ascot on British Champions Day (13:20), and the horse is unbeaten so far this season, winning all six starts by at least one length.

The Betfair Sporstbook have super-boosted Kyprios's price to win again today by at least one length from 4/51.80 to 5/42.25. To take advantage of this price just click on the odd in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Kyprios to Win by 1+ lengths in 13:20 Ascot SBK 5/4

Listen to this week's Racing...Only Bettor Podcast!

Whatever way you slice it, the ground is going to be a pretty horrible sight today at Ascot for the Flat swansong but we've got plenty of placed options today with the extra places on the Sportsbook.

And that leads me to Elite Status at 10s in the 13:55 Sprint, and a market positive to report on him too from 14/115.00.

With only three starts in 2024, he has been far from over-faced and as we know how wide open the sprint division is this season, I wouldn't be surprised if a big priced popped up in this race.

Soft obviously suits Kinross, a former winner of the race, but I don't feel he is quite at his very best at his age these days, where as Elite Status is young and can still go on from what we've seen.

I don't doubt about him training on from two to three but he was disappointing last time in the Group 1 Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock. The draw was far from kind in that and he showed up well for a while - it was just his end product.

With form on soft and two wins as a juvenile in testing ground, this will be the first time he has testing going in 2024.

Recommended Bet Back Elite Status SBK 12/1

Another big price to deal with for the finale and the Balmoral Handicap and I am giving another chance to Elnajmm.

He was well fancied at both York in the big Clipper Handicap and at Sandown last time in the Listed Fortune Stakes - but disappointed in both.

Even though he was a winner at Ascot earlier in the summer on quick ground, he possibly found it too lively at York during Ebor week, although no excuses for Sandown.

he really did impress at Ascot earlier this season winning from 94 and looked potentially Pattern class, and the angle with the first-time cheekpieces is one I very much like for William Haggas.

Haggas is 17% win and 39% placed with that particular set of headgear and I am fascinated to see how he gets on with a softer surface.

Recommended Bet Back Elnajmm SBK 14/1