Four Extra Place Special races on Sunday evening

Russian Virtue a player despite wide draw

Unexposed stayer for Tuer the second pick

No. 3 (10) Russian Virtue SBK 9/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Rebecca Menzies

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 65

Sunday night racing at Wolverhampton sees a card with four extra place races on the Sportsbook, and at least we have a few decent field sizes after a sparse Saturday afternoon.

Russian Virtue in off 65 for the opening 1m1f Handicap is fit from jumping and the trainer Rebecca Menzies has been in reasonable nick of late and I'll be backing him in the opener.

Stall 10 is obviously not great for a front-runner so Hollie Doyle will have to be quick into stride with the 7yo, but there should be some mileage left in his mark.

His last Flat run came in March 2023 with a win at Newcastle, and he beat a well-treated rival into second in a 0-60 and it's a similar sort of grade for Sunday evening.

Doyle rode for the riches out in Japan recently and while this is nowhere near those levels, this Class 6 is worth nearly 8k to the winner!

Back Russian Virtue @ 5/16.00 Bet now

No. 1 (7) Award Dancer (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Grant Tuer

Jockey: Oliver Stammers

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 75

The 18:00 0-75 is worth nearly 10K to the winner, and you wouldn't see too many 75-rated horses in with a shot of such a lucrative prize, and my nomination here is the top weight Award Dancer.

He is unexposed at 2m and seemed to stay the distance well last time at Southwell when beaten by 1L, and switching to Wolverhampton will be less taxing in terms of stamina, but he does appear to have some scope for these staying trips down the line.

The Southwell effort was his first run after wind surgery as he had a problem at Newcastle in November when he was completely tailed off.

He had previously been backed in a race on the All-Weather in the north east but his most interesting run came when winning at Redcar on the turf over 1m6f - and that was a stronger class of race than today's.

On the Redcar run too, he stayed, and he can improve on his latest start with this being his second run since the wind op, and he should have more than enough pace for the sharper venue.

Back Award Dancer @ 9/110.00 Bet now