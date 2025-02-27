Daily Racing Multiple

Horse Racing Tips: Arise Sir Rodney in Chelmsford 21/1 Thursday double

Chelmsford
Sir Rodneyredblood is bidding for a fifth C&D win at Chelmsford this evening

Alan Dudman landed a 9/110.00 double yesterday with both selections winning and his Sportsbook double on Thursday pays 21/122.00 at Chelmsford...

Chelmsford - 18:00: Back H Key Lails @ 7/24.50


Front-runners are often needed and the way to go at Chelmsford and H Key Lails certainly did that last time out when very eager to get on with things at Wolverhampton.

That was over 7f and the early move to get across from out wide put him in free-running mode, and he also stuck to the far side, which at Wolverhampton these days is a disadvantage. He emptied in the final furlong with by far his slowest furlong and the antics told.

However, he is a consistent horse on the All-Weather with four wins and 10 places from his 22 starts and he also has winning form at Chelmsford.

He was third here over C&D in December to Port Erin in a frantic race where the early pace was serious, hence the closing pace and finishing speed was 93%.

I give him a chance here with the front-running angle at 4/15.00 on the Sportsbook.

Recommended Bet

Back H Key Lails in the 18:00 at Chelmsford

SBK7/2

Chelmsford - 19:30: Back Sir Rodneyredblood @ 4/15.00


Sir Rodneyredblood is another front-runner and is fast approaching his century of appearances with 95 career starts - 80 on the All-Weather with 14 wins, 11 seconds and 10 thirds. Crucially he's a four-time C&D winner at Chelmsford and is now down to lenient mark.

The winter has been a struggle for the eight-year-old and from a second over Chelmsford's 6f in October, he has failed to get anywhere near his best.

He produced something to work with at Wolverhampton last time with a very alert start and pinged the gates, but he didn't have it all his own way as the eventual third took him on for the lead at the halfway point.

Sir Rodney also was on the far rail and faded, but as previously outlined, not many winners of late are coming from that position and the swoopers at Wolverhampton out wide are certainly at an advantage of late.

Considering he emptied late from 6f last time, it's an excellent move to get him back to 5f this evening and with his mark dropping from 64 in October to 57 tonight, he can get near to success and add to his four C&D wins.

Recommended Bet

Back Sir Rodneyredblood in the 19:30 at Chelmsford

SBK4/1
Recommended Bet

Back Thursday's double at Chelmsford in one click here

SBK21/1

January winners at BSP:

Yoshimi (place) 2.9
Ravensbourne (place) 6.22
Hombre De Guerra 2.52
That's About Right 3.56
Terresita 8.64
Tribal Moon 7.14
Birmingham Alabama 3.25
Midweek Voices 6.4
Keep Running 4.7
Monmiral (place) 2.48
Catch Catchfire 4.9
John The Diva (place) 2.52
Amemri 12.65

February winners at BSP:

Saint Anapolino 4.61
Heathen 6.33
Terresita 3.38 (place)
Miss Cynthia 4.08
Lady Nunthorpe 8.78
Topgun Simmy (place) 4.44
My Brother Mike 3.12
Partisan Hero 2.94
Top Of The Class 2.78

