Daily Racing Multiple

Horse Racing Tips: Arise Sir Rodney for a 30/1 Chelmsford Thursday double

Chelmsford Racecourse
Chelmsford in the evening is where Alan heads for his latest multiple

Telepathique was an easy single win for Alan Dudman yesterday at a BSP of 4.3 and his latest double comes up from Chelmsford on Thursday evening...

Chelmsford - 19:00: Back Sirrodneyredblood @ 11/26.50

Telepathique ran out an 11L winner for the column yesterday and we've had two winners in two days scoring by half the track, so it was a frustrating run from Catboy who let us down with the double - but we go again on the All-Weather this evening.

Chelmsford specialists don't come as hardy as Sirrodneyredblood and while he faces two others with course and distance form in the 19:00, his record of 7-26 at the track alone makes him of great interest at the 11/26.50 price.

Chiming in with a 27% strike-rate at Chelmsford alone takes some doing, and he runs for the 90th time in his career this evening.

He arrives in fair shape too with a recent spin around Kempton when he finished fourth. He made the running and was still going with all of his old enthusiasm until fading down into the straight - and that can happen a lot at Kempton these days as the track has been riding quite stiff at the end.

Essex eyes will be drawn to the William Haggas horse Gultari - purely as one from a top yard and unexposed as a three-year-old, but he's been keen a few times and Sirrodneyredblood is a bigger price, yet just as consistent.

The selection remains unchanged from his Kempton run in terms of a mark on 64 and if he gets away quickly from stall eight here with his usual front-running tactics, he might be hard to catch.

Recommended Bet

Back Sirrodneyredblood in the 19:00 Chelmsford

SBK11/2

Chelmsford - 19:30: Back Suanni @ 15/44.75

The 19:30 Betfair Plays Different Handicap over 5f looks very open with chances possible for most and while Marcus looks a possibility for Charlie Fellowes, he's still 0-14 with four seconds, so he's not perhaps the most trustworthy in a finish.

Suanni is a fairly limited customer for Darryll Holland but he's dropped down to an ultra-appealing mark and with an apprentice claim of 5lbs, he can take advantage of a good draw too on the inside.

In 2022 he held a rating of 80, so now off 52 highlights the drop in performances.

He's another front-runner, and that's something I do like at Chelmsford and Suanni has been running well at Wolverhampton in recent months and made all to win at Dunstall Park back in the summer, with another placed run to his name last month too there.

His record at Chelmsford is 1-3 so we know he handles the polytrack here and Holland is in form with 4-16 in the last two weeks at 25%.

Recommended Bet

Back Suanni in the 19:30 Chelmsford

SBK15/4
Recommended Bet

Back Thursday's double at Chelmsford

SBK30/1

Now read more tips and previews for Thursday's racing here!

Recommended bets

ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION

Multiples 2021 to present: +48.43pts

2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +185.62pts

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Alan Dudman avatar

Alan Dudman

Alan is a long term member of the Betting.Betfair team and has been a broadcaster and writer for over 20 years.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Sam Turner

Today's Racing Tips: Smith set to deliver a Stellar performance

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
Timeform

Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 15/8 top-rated runner at Ayr

  • Timeform
Horse racing at Stratford
Sam Turner

Today's Racing Tips: Take Carr sprinter to Profit at Pontefract

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Newbury

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies headgear to spark a revival at Tramore

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Alzahir the Great St Wilfrid pick in 1210/1 treble

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Alzahir the Great St Wilfrid pick in 1210/1 treble

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Strike Red can solve Stewards' Cup puzzle

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Boom time for Shuwari

  • Joe Dyer
Racing...Only Bettor

Who wins the battle of the Summer Handicap?

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Last Hurrah

  • Editor
Weighed In

What next for Al Riffa?

  • Editor