Horse Racing Tips: Arise Sir Rodney for a 30/1 Chelmsford Thursday double

Telepathique ran out an 11L winner for the column yesterday and we've had two winners in two days scoring by half the track, so it was a frustrating run from Catboy who let us down with the double - but we go again on the All-Weather this evening.

Chelmsford specialists don't come as hardy as Sirrodneyredblood and while he faces two others with course and distance form in the 19:00, his record of 7-26 at the track alone makes him of great interest at the 11/26.50 price.

Chiming in with a 27% strike-rate at Chelmsford alone takes some doing, and he runs for the 90th time in his career this evening.

He arrives in fair shape too with a recent spin around Kempton when he finished fourth. He made the running and was still going with all of his old enthusiasm until fading down into the straight - and that can happen a lot at Kempton these days as the track has been riding quite stiff at the end.

Essex eyes will be drawn to the William Haggas horse Gultari - purely as one from a top yard and unexposed as a three-year-old, but he's been keen a few times and Sirrodneyredblood is a bigger price, yet just as consistent.

The selection remains unchanged from his Kempton run in terms of a mark on 64 and if he gets away quickly from stall eight here with his usual front-running tactics, he might be hard to catch.

The 19:30 Betfair Plays Different Handicap over 5f looks very open with chances possible for most and while Marcus looks a possibility for Charlie Fellowes, he's still 0-14 with four seconds, so he's not perhaps the most trustworthy in a finish.

Suanni is a fairly limited customer for Darryll Holland but he's dropped down to an ultra-appealing mark and with an apprentice claim of 5lbs, he can take advantage of a good draw too on the inside.

In 2022 he held a rating of 80, so now off 52 highlights the drop in performances.

He's another front-runner, and that's something I do like at Chelmsford and Suanni has been running well at Wolverhampton in recent months and made all to win at Dunstall Park back in the summer, with another placed run to his name last month too there.

His record at Chelmsford is 1-3 so we know he handles the polytrack here and Holland is in form with 4-16 in the last two weeks at 25%.

