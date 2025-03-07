Horse Racing Tips: Approach Friday with McCreery and McConnell in Dundalk double







Favourite Dromore Glory has had a pair of good opportunities to get his head in front recently but has finished twice on both occasions at Dundalk and hit 1.241/4 in defeat when collecting another silver medal but might be a horse to oppose as he really ought to have converted at least one of those opportunities.

He stays, but let's see what he has in a finish again.

Slowdownbarney is a much bigger price and has been weak on the Sportsbook out to 7/18.00 and didn't run badly off a 56-day break last time out over C&D behind Deed Pole with Dromore Glory in second.

It was a strange race, as the front two hared off and were miles clear at one stage and then into the straight Deed Pole was furthest out right, Dromore Glory centre and Slowdownbarney wider towards the stands' side and shaped as more of a stayer as he took a while to stoke up his run and fared best of the runners held up.

He's been a poor horse for much of his career in a handful of starts but his last two runs, both over 1m4f have been his best and his mark is down accordingly.







The finale at 20:30 has a few old regulars and favourites with Stephen Thorne and Ado McGuinness continuing their private battle from the winter with the top two in the market.

But I quite like the chances of Willie McCreery's Morning Approach who looked a little unlucky last time.

She finished behind Nedita in a race where the front two were both ridden prominently while Morning Approach was held up off the pace and came with her run wide into the straight near the stands' side.

Her sectional times were not too far off the front two in the closing stages and I give her another chance to get closer as she bolted up at the track back in December by 6L, albeit in a much weaker race, but 1m is her best trip and she's a consistent sort.





February winners at BSP:

Saint Anapolino 4.61

Heathen 6.33

Terresita 3.38 (place)

Miss Cynthia 4.08

Lady Nunthorpe 8.78

Topgun Simmy (place) 4.44

My Brother Mike 3.12

Partisan Hero 2.94

Top Of The Class 2.78

Sir Rodneyredblood 4.4

King Of Ithaca 4.47

March winners at BSP:

Collusion 2.99

Lady Manzor 10.29