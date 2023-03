Appleby stats at 50% for Newcastle for 3yos

Back Through The Ages @ Evens in the 14:35 at Newcastle

No. 5 (6) Through The Ages SBK 1/1 EXC 2.26 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: -

Alternativa defied a nice drift in the betting out to 5.16 for a BSP to win as a single yesterday for the column and that was in the face of completely over-racing in the early part.

Thursday's action over the jumps doesn't appeal to me today, and it's very much towards the head of the market for both selections today as I hope to chisel out a bit of profit with a pair of unexposed runners.

The opening leg is a Godolphin favourite and the Charlie Appleby newcomer Through The Ages.

The 3yo is from the dam Rumh, who I remember being very good on the All-Weather from the front and she seemed to love the surface. Rumh also has turned into an excellent broodmare with all five of her offspring winning races.

Through The Ages is a half-brother to Wild Illusion and Yibir, and looks an absolute stand-out in pedigree as a Golden Horn for a staying assignment.

The 1m2f this afternoon will be the bare minimum, but a staying pedigree for Newcastle always ticks the box.

And while Evens is hardly a wild swing in terms of a price, it's not a great race and only John Gosden's newcomer is feared, but tapping into the Rumh line sways me hugely to have a bet for this one.

Luke Morris dons the blue silks for a rare ride, but it's Appleby's stats with 3yos at Newcastle that are frightening - he holds a 50% win-rate.

Back Through The Ages in the 14:35 at Newcastle Evens

Tate filly very much on the up

Back Shades Of Summer @ 13/8 in the 19:00 at Chelmsford

No. 3 (6) Shades Of Summer (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 2.16 Trainer: James Tate

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 75

Trainer James Tate had a one-two earlier this week at Southwell, and he certainly should add to his winners with the progressive Shades Of Summer, and at 13/8 I was surprised she wasn't a little shorter in the betting to complete a hat-trick as she looks well ahead of her mark.

While her Maiden win at Chelmsford probably didn't take a lot of winning last November, her performance back at Chelmsford last time in a handicap was visually very impressive and a mark of 75 could seriously underplay her ability.

Tom Queally rode her last time, and from a seemingly hopeless position out wide in stall 14, she managed to break out and into the 2f straight was barely under pressure with a competitive field all hard at it.

Indeed, the second Araifjan, who is a fair horse in a low grade was brushed aside readily.

The 4yo has enjoyed a break since November, but in a handful of starts so far, she hasn't really put a foot wrong, and she should be shorter in the betting.

Tate and Rossa Ryan together are 14% at Chelmsford but their record overall when combining on AW tracks is a massive 35% win and 54% placed.