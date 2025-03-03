Horse Racing Tips: Back Angel and Collusion in Monday 13/2 Wolves double
Alan Dudman previews the Wolverhampton card on Monday evening with two tips in his latest Sportsbook double...
-
Doughty to continue good association with Carroll mare
-
Personal best run last time puts Collusion in the frame
-
Alan Dudman's tips Wolverhampton for Monday's 13/27.50 double
-
Wolverhampton - 18:30: Back Autumn Angel @ 7/42.75
Tony Carroll is the top trainer this season at Wolverhampton with an impressive 14 winners from 85 runners, at a strike-rate of just over 16%, and from such a large number this winter he's done well to show a profit to level stakes of +3.86.
I expect Autumn Angel to be popular on the Sportsbook and it's hard to get away from the mare's chances in the 18:30 with CD winning form allied with trainer form.
She finished second last time to Joe Ponting's Radiant Angel from a good draw having cut out the running. Housed in five tonight is not a hindrance, as I keep saying that a wide position down into the straight is a good thing at the track.
Jack Doughty continues his association with the 6yo mare and he last won on her back in January when beating Jesse Luc easily in a Classified Stakes race from a wide draw in 12. That form now stands up pretty well as Jesse Luc has subsequently won four times from five starts and his latest from 61.
Last time out she probably did a little too much when taken on for the lead with a race finishing speed of 98% a more than fair pace. The winner came from a long way back snaking up the inside. A drop of 2lb from that puts her well in the picture here.
Wolverhampton - 20:00: Back Collusion @ 15/82.88
Nothing fancy with the prices today at Wolverhampton but Collusion's 2/13.00 didn't last very long this morning on the Sportsbook and Dylan Cunha's 4yo has taken well to the Wolves' surface this winter.
She was a massive eye-catcher back in December when she was given too much to do in a race where she missed the break and still had a ton of ground to make up with two furlongs to go.
Collusion ran 11.60 seconds in the penultimate furlong and wasn't exactly given a hard time of things in the closing stages against the back-drop of the car fog lights on.
She disappointed at Kempton soon after but showed she was on the right side of the handicapper with a career-best, winning from 56 over CD - again coming from a long way back.
A rise of 2lb isn't punitive for one so lightly-raced and Smasher, who finished fourth behind him last time, has since won a race.
Trainer Dylan Cunha is 3-15 at the track this winter at a strike-rate of 20%.
February winners at BSP:
Saint Anapolino 4.61
Heathen 6.33
Terresita 3.38 (place)
Miss Cynthia 4.08
Lady Nunthorpe 8.78
Topgun Simmy (place) 4.44
My Brother Mike 3.12
Partisan Hero 2.94
Top Of The Class 2.78
Sir Rodneyredblood 4.4
King Of Ithaca 4.47
Now read more tips and previews for Monday's racing here!
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
