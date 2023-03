Take on the Hannon newcomer with Fahey

Back My Song For You @ 7/2 in the 18:30 at Kempton

No. 9 (5) My Song For You SBK 9/2 EXC 5.8 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Cam Hardie

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: -

The presence of a Richard Hannon very expensive newcomer sees One Night Thunder taking a large chunk of the market as the 11/10 favourite. And while I am not averse to backing a newcomer, I tend to swerve Hannon's horses as I just cannot get a handle on the yard's runners.

One Night Thunder cost 300,000, so she's one of the more choicely bred ones tonight.

However, Richard Fahey's My Song For You has got some experience under her belt, and she has a decent pedigree herself.

Her debut was a pleasing one over 6f at Newcastle at the end of January at a big price of 25/1 and shaped well with a staying-on effort - coming from further back than ideal.

The step up to 7f should suit her and I am keen to take on the Hannon newcomer as he's only 1-13 at 7% at Kempton this season.

Back My Song For You in the 18:30 at Kempton 7/2

Stamina comes into play with Beckett's Alternativa

Back Alternativa @ 7/2 in the 20:00 at Kempton

No. 2 (1) Alternativa SBK 11/4 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 73

The famous Kirsten Rausing silks will be donned by Luke Morris in the 20:00, and the trip over 1m4f should see Ralph Beckett's Alternativa in a better light given her pedigree. On a difficult card by looks of things at Kempton, she is a potential improver.

A lot of Rausing's horses are bred for a trip and this filly is no different as Beckett trained her mother Alyssa for Rausing, and she was a fine stayer too, who landed the Park Hill in soft conditions.

Given the dam is by Sir Percy, stamina could be her forte.

Indeed, Alyssa also won on the All-Weather from just two starts.

The selection found Wolverhampton's 1m1f far too sharp last time on her handicap debut and was outpaced as the others whizzed around the tight Dunstall circuit.

She also caught the eye at Lingfield in January in a messy race off a steady gallop and she stayed on there.

Her June appearance at Salisbury is a piece of form that has worked out well, and with a mark of 73, she will have a chance with a much stiffer finish this evening.