Daily Racing Multiple

Horse Racing Tips: All-Weather vet Mike has claims in Wolverhampton double

My Brother Mike All-Weather veteran
Veteran All-Weather performer My Brother Mike runs at Wolverhampton today

Topgun Simmy ran well for a second at a big price yesterday and Alan Dudman has two tips for Tuesday's card at Wolverhampton with the hardy My Brother Mike and novice filly Havana Joy...

Wolverhampton - 16:55: Back My Brother Mike @ 10/34.33


The jumps racing on Tuesday makes little appeal with Leicester having as few runners on the card as the football team has points. So it's off to Wolverhampton where My Brother Mike is one of the oldest runners out today at 11 years of age. The veteran is on his 52nd All-Weather start and is taken to return to winning ways.

He's up an extra furlong today from 1m to 1m1f and that should help as he came from quite a long way back last time at Wolverhampton with waiting tactics that didn't suit the race. His wide draw was not beneficial and he was last for much of the way, but he did run the final three furlongs quicker than the first and second horses.

The selection is back down to 55, a mark he last scored off at Wolverhampton. He travelled well enough in a motley field of mid-50s horses in November and his last effort shows he's still in reasonable nick.

Recommended Bet

Back My Brother Mike in the 16:55 at Wolverhampton

SBK10/3

Wolverhampton - 18:30: Back Havana Joy @ 9/43.25


My faith in Charlie Hills was eroded over the summer as his yard had a poor season, considering the calibre of horse they usually have, but the signs have been better over the winter.

Hills' Havana Joy ran quite a nice race on her debut at Kempton earlier this month and outran her massive odds of 25/126.00 to get reasonably close in third to the hot-favourite Berkshire Whisper.

Havana Joy was a little keen in the race but she didn't lack for ability or will to run on, and she was against two before her who had the benefit of experience under the belts. She was slightly caught out once the tempo revved up rapidly at the two furlong marker as the overall pace was quite slow early.

There's hope she can build on that considering those with experience in this field are rated just 68 and 65 here, and you'd be pretty disappointed if she couldn't run to that sort of figure.

Sire Havana Grey is 11% win and 34% placed at Wolverhampton and the trainer is 17% win and 30% placed with his three-year-olds at Wolverhampton.

Recommended Bet

Back Havana Joy in the 18:30 at Wolverhampton

SBK9/4
Recommended Bet

Back Tuesday's double in one click here

SBK10/1

Now read more tips and previews for Tuesday here!

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

