Horse Racing Tips: Aire looks progressive for Smith in Thursday Newcastle double

Mister Smarty's drop in trip today looks an ideal move at Newcastle

Progressive Aire Spray looking for third win on the spin

Alan Dudman picks out a Newcastle Sportsbook double on Thursday at around 20/1 21.00

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Esticky End completely disgraced himself with his antics yesterday at Dundalk and earned no flowers from the column after that, but Hastily was quite the eye-catcher from a mile back. One remains of interest, one remains on the naughty step.

On with Thursday and Mister Smarty was turned over at a short price last time at Newcastle over 2m4f but despite a price of 8/151.53 that day and an in-running defeat at around 1.3, he remains a horse to keep onside at this sort of level, though.

He was one of the horses held up that day and fared best of those coming from off the pace in third, but the trip most certainly stretched his stamina as he moved serenely into the straight to take aim at the front two, but it was telling he'd gone past the eventual second Prince Nino, who rallied and went ahead of Mister Smarty in the closing stages.

The drop in trip today back to 2m1f is what he craves on that run and as a previous course and distance winner in December by a massive margin of seven lengths, he can still do some damage from his current mark of 87.

A win at Wetherby on Boxing Day saw him beat Olly Murphy's Double Oban - who has given the form a nudge and a boost as Double Oban scored at Lingfield this week by six lengths.

With eight starts over hurdles, he's lightly-raced and with Newcastle soft today, his effort over further last time won't be a hindrance.

Alan Doyle's 5lb claim remains intact and Mister Smarty has helped him to a 3-8 record at Newcastle this term at 37%.

Recommended Bet Back Mister Smarty SBK 15/4

Aire Spray went into favourite this morning on the Sportsbook ahead of Authorized Mission and he's a young hurdler in fine fettle to reflect the upturn in the Sue Smith fortunes this season.

The yard have hit a couple of winners this week at Uttoxeter and Catterick and even got a tune out of the most unreliable Kauto D'Amour yesterday with an honourable third, and Aire Spray can hopefully add to the winners with a good performance today.

The five-year-old has time on his side and is progressing well and since switching to handicaps over hurdles is two from two from 86 and 92 at Carlisle and Wetherby.

Like many from the yard he races up with the pace and acts well in soft conditions although Timeform had his Wetherby victory as more like heavy on times.

The slightly longer distance today with the extra furlong is far from a negative and there's a lot more to come as I thought he still looked a little green and inexperienced in the finish last time in Yorkshire with a high head, looking and wandering around, but he had little trouble in seeing off Balking's challenge and the front two were over eight lengths clear of the third.

Recommended Bet Back Aire Spray SBK 7/2

Recommended Bet Back Thursday's double in one click here SBK 20/1

January winners at BSP:

Yoshimi (place) 2.9

Ravensbourne (place) 6.22

Hombre De Guerra 2.52

That's About Right 3.56

Terresita 8.64

Tribal Moon 7.14

Birmingham Alabama 3.25

Midweek Voices 6.4

Keep Running 4.7

Monmiral (place) 2.48

Catch Catchfire 4.9

John The Diva (place) 2.52

Amemri 12.65

February winners at BSP:

Saint Anapolino 4.61

Heathen 6.33