Soft conditions for Cork on Tuesday to suit

Mare has dropped to career low mark

Irish Cambridgeshire run the key form for second leg

No. 6 (10) Iva Batt (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Adrian McGuinness, Ireland

Jockey: R. P. Whelan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 68

Soft conditions are the order of the day at Cork for Tuesday and the Fillies' Handicap at 15:05 is open enough, but Iva Batt has dipped to a good mark and she'll certainly be one for the ground too.

Ado McGuinness is often a trainer I side with and he's in pretty good nick at the moment with six winners from his last 27 runners at 22% and Cork is a venue his mare has scored at in the past.

Rather surprisingly she hasn't won a race for McGuinness in seven attempts but she had plenty of form from higher marks for two previous stables including Joseph Murphy. Indeed, she bolted up in a handicap at Naas last term from 73, and she's 5lb lower this afternoon.

She faced a big field last time and travelled well hitting 3.412/5 in-running - perhaps not finding as much as expected, but she can be a little tricky which is why she wears headgear.

With course form, conditions to suit and a career low mark, she appeals greatly for a trainer I have plenty of time for.

Back Iva Batt @ 9/25.30 Bet now

No. 10 (8) Sirjack Thomas (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Adrian McGuinness, Ireland

Jockey: Adam Caffrey

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 76

It's another McGuinness horse for the second leg, and Sirjack Thomas has appeared in this column on more than one occasion and he's a remarkably tough old character for his 75th run this afternoon.

He raced over 7f last time and wasn't beaten far by under 1L in fourth at Listowel in a competitive race during their Harvest Festival, but 7f is a bit sharp for him these days and he's always been a better horse over 1m.

Considering he was fifth in the massive field in the Irish Cambridgeshire recently from 78, he's in an easier race here from a 2lb lower mark, so it's understandable he was backed this morning on the Sportsbook from 13/27.40 into 9/25.30.

He handles any ground and is taking his racing really this term.

Back Sirjack Thomas @ 9/25.30 Bet now

You can back both Cork tips in a 30/131.00 double here Bet now



*Alan is also standing in for Daryl Carter this week and has three tips for the Nottingham card for Tuesday