Horse Racing Tips: Ado can coax a win out of Clonmacash in Dundalk Friday double

Jet Times showed something last time for trainer Oliver Power when upped to 2m and hopefully she can build on that improved effort for another good run this evening.

The seven-year-old mare had never seen the racetrack prior to the summer of 2024 and competed in three heavy ground maidens at big prices showing little, but offered hope on her handicap debut in October at Roscommon when five lengths off the well-backed Paradise Lost.

She certainly travelled well enough for her Dundalk bow over 2m and I got the feeling she might have made her move a little sooner than the first and second - who were both waited with out the back. Jet Times stayed on, though and rallied inside the closing stages for third.

On that run, a mark of 51 gives her a massive chance.

Recommended Bet Back Jet Times SBK 11/2

It wouldn't be a Dundalk night without an Ado McGuinness winner and the trainer has nine runners on the card this evening.

Clonmacash is one of two for the yard in the 18:15 7f Handicap plus the former McGuinness inmate Volatile Analyst is in the line-up and he's become dangerously well treated. Nikki Swango also runs for John McConnell, and she's another ex-McGuinness horse.

But I like the claims of Clonmacash who has dropped down to an equally appealing mark of 63 and is armed with a good draw on the inside.

The four-year-old has spent the majority of his career racing over sprint trips but McGuinness must clearly see him as a more of a 7f performer now and not quite as quick as he used to be with three runs over the seven since November.

One was in a claimer, so it's nothing to get carried away with, but he finished fourth last time out despite being a little keen and has been eased a further 2lb.

He ran well in a Curragh Handicap at the start of the season in soft conditions off a much higher mark and he just about gets the nod today over several rivals who like him, haven't won for a while.

Recommended Bet Back Clonmacash SBK 13/2