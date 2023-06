No. 6 (10) Eminency (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 87

An interesting market this morning on the Sportsbook for the feature Windsor 19:15 6f Handicap and the headline Sprint Series race, with the Gosdens' Bresson drifting this morning out to 7/24.40 as the early favourite.

He looks vulnerable to me, and a return to Windsor should suit Eminency for Clive Cox, and I have him down as the likeliest winner.

Eminency looked pretty good as a juvenile last year with a debut second at Windsor and a victory on his second start at the track.

The pace was reasonably sound for that win and his quickest part of the race was in the middle and travelled well into the straight. He had to battle to fight off Chartwell House and the front two were well clear.

His fluent action too seemed to very much suit the quick ground on that occasion, and he'll have his quick surface tonight.

Eminency ran well when finishing third last time out at Newmarket in a stronger class of race on good ground, and with fitness on his side and a drop in grade, he can go well despite his wide draw in 10.

Cox at Windsor over 6f has a 16% strike-rate and the sire Havana Grey is even better at 24% at the track.

Back Eminency 16/5

No. 1 (9) Wisper (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Marcus Tregoning

Jockey: Dougie Costello

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 87

Wisper was relatively weak in the market this morning from 9/25.30 out to 6/16.80, but I like backing top weights in handicaps and there's still some scope from her mark of 87 at Windsor tonight.

Trained by Marcus Tregoning, she was progressive last term with four wins and three seconds, and she really found her form over 1m2f - moving up from 58 to 79 last term with her mark.

She landed a 0-90 race at Brighton in May on her seasonal reappearance to mark her down as still progressive but the wheels came off slightly at Newbury last time in a very competitive handicap.

Her run style might not have suited Newbury, as she seems to like sharper tracks, and it's why she has a superb record at Brighton at 12111.

Indeed, she won over CD on good ground last term landing a fillies' handicap in fine style by over 3L and travelled superbly.

She'll have her ground and I like her price with the drift.