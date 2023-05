Red to get us in profit in Worcester feature

13:45 Worcester

Back Noahthirtytwored @ 4/1

No. 10 Noahthirtytwored (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 2.42 Trainer: Adam West

Jockey: Lee Edwards

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 119

We'll focus on the jumping action at Worcester for Monday and a fairly decent eight-race card to look forward to - starting with the well-backed Noahthirtytwored in the 13:45 - the race of the day.

The selection was supported in from 11/2 to 4/1 this morning, and he'll have to raise his game into handicap company for the first time, but I think he could be up to it.

His chasing career so far is very much in the embryonic stages with just two starts, but he impressed with his jumping at Newton Abbot in September on good to soft ground, and his opening mark of 119 looks fair.

Worcester is a track that suits him too, as he landed back-to-back hurdles wins last summer on good and good to soft ground.

He might not be the biggest, and he tackles horses with form over further, but he's nimble and agile for his size and might suit conditions best of all today.

Back Noahthirtytwored in the 13:45 at Worcester 4/1

King knows bumper family very well

14:15 Worcester

Back Charmians Place @ 8/1

No. 11 Charmian's Place (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Neil King

Jockey: Jack Quinlan

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 8lbs

OR: -

It will be quite apt over Coronation weekend for a King to win, and Neil King is showing healthier signs that his horses are in good nick after a very quiet campaign from last year.

At the price, I thought she was worth taking on a chance on in receipt of plenty of weight.

King is currently 4-16 at 25% and a profit of +2.33, he is also 2-5 at 40% for the current season (with the one day break).

His Charmians Place ran quite a nice race on her debut behind a well-fancied Alan King mare in a Warwick bumper and while she was beaten 9L, the winner was pitched into Grade 2 company subsequently at Aintree.

Back Charmians Place in the 14:15 at Worcester 8/1

King trained the horse's mother Zahra's Place, and she won on her second start in the bumper sphere, and the selection should improve for the outing - I'd be staggered if she couldn't.

Her sire is Telescope - and he's getting a few jumpers and the trainer also had Myplaceatmidnight - the half-brother of Charmians Place. He was rated 135 at one stage, won a bumper and acted on both soft and good.