Horse Racing Tips: Sailed Away can go well in 13/1 Tuesday double

Sailed Away goes at Huntingdon and he seeks another C&D win

Veteran can shake up the favourite at Galway

Alan Dudman has two single winners from his last three tips

Sailed Away enjoyed a decent campaign last term and a return to Huntingdon for this front-runner can hopefully start us off on a winning note.

For a start, I like front-runners at this track and he dominated the field and seemed to enjoy those tactics the last time he was seen with a C&D success from 88.

The ground was soft, but times indicated more heavy, and the rain forecast will be most welcome as his best appears to be with some cut in the ground.

He earned a few second spots last term too - including one at Wetherby where his jumping wasn't so hot and he was denied by a well-treated horse in February and travelled really well at Huntingdon last winter when finishing second.

Sailed Away does make the odd mistake over his hurdles but going from the front suits him better and a good round today can earn a win from a 3lb higher mark to 91.

Recommended Bet Back Sailed Away in the 14:00 Huntingdon SBK 11/4

Jumping is back at Galway today and the 16:45 over fences is under my gaze and I am keen to oppose the favourite here in Farrokh at 15/82.88.

I am taking him on with the veteran Likeable Chancer - a ten-year-old with plenty of runs behind him and he does stay a little further, or a lot further than today's 2m2f trip.

And that's key for me with showers forecast, he could outstay them in this, and as a son of Gold Well, that isn't a surprise as his stock stay all day.

Likeable Chancer is fit and was seen last month with a decent effort at Listowel, and that came after his 7L win at Ballinrobe where he was on the pace and took advantage of some modest rivals.

Farrokh has only won once in 12 attempts and is at this low level for a reason, and he looks priced up on what he might be able to do, where as Likeable Chancer has enjoyed something of a consistent run of late after a lean time.

Recommended Bet Back Likeable Chancer in the 16:50 Galway SBK 11/4