Goodwood Day Three Tips: Get ready to rumble with Thursday 79/1 double

Sprinter to appreciate return to Goodwood

Ferguson horse well-backed from 12s for finale

Alan Dudman picks out two each-way tips for Thursday in a 79/1 80.00 double





I've been watching results from afar this week at Goodwood, literally, as you couldn't get any further nearly 2,000 feet above sea level in the mountains in Romania, but it was good to see so many people on 'X' that backed Qirat.

I'll be tackling two of the handicaps on Thursday's card as a gentle ease back into things although at Goodwood with the draw and nature of the track it's always a delicate dance between logic and lunacy.

Getreadytorumble goes from a difficult stall in 11 - although a double-figure draw was beneficial for the 5f handicap on Tuesday that saw Brazen Bolt win from 14 and the first five home drawn 19, 11, 18, 15 and 20.

Jack Channon's sprinter won on his handicap debut from 82 at Goodwood earlier this summer on good to firm in a small field but it was a still a rapid race with a time of 57 seconds overall and a couple of zippy furlongs from our fella including a 10.22 sectional in the second furlong.

He scored at Brighton previously, so these quirky tracks might be his thing, and a return to Goodwood is the obvious angle here. With five places he is worth the punt and can bounce back after a third at Sandown - a race in which he was a little unlucky, getting caught too close to the speed and paying the price, while jumping the path in the final furlong was far from helpful.

Recommended Bet Back Getreadytorumble in the 15:45 at Goodwood E/W SBK 7/1









Cavolo Nero, another previous course and distance winner, completes this afternoon's double.

He couldn't have been more impressive in his Goodwood victory back in May despite missing the break and conceded more lengths than ideal. Pulled wide into the straight by Ray Dawson there was a lot to like about the way he was cantering into it before quickening up sharply to reel in the front-runner.

It was a taking display in one-and-a-half minutes of resourceful running.

His effort last time at Newmarket was not so hot off a 7lb higher mark, but it's dangerous to take any form at face value at HQ what with the mess of the ground with the watering there and he deserves another chance, especially at a course with winning form.

Again, we have five places to play with and he has been backed this morning from the 12s into 9/110.00.

Recommended Bet Back Cavolo Nero in the 17:30 at Goodwood E/W SBK 9/1

Recommended Bet Back Thursday's Goodwood double each-way in one click SBK 79/1

July winners settled at BSP:

Blue Bolt 3.16

Delacroix 4.4

Theoryofeverything 3.17

Ina Mina 6.31

Zayer (place) 4.14

King's Charter 3.25

Bowerchalke win 9.39 (place) 2.94

Against The Wind win 10.5 (place) 3.05

Individualism 7.4

Raffles Angel 10.92

Gazelle d'Or place (7.45)

Royalty Bay place (6.60)

JM Jhingree 16.0 win

Winning doubles in July:

5th July - 16/117.00 Blue Bolt and Delacroix

13th July- 98/199.00 win and place double Bowerchalke and Against The Wind

19th July- 9/110.00 place double Gazelle d'Or and Royalty Bay