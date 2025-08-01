Goodwood Day Four Tips: Bulletin the headline horse for 129/1 double
Alan Dudman is hunting for another huge odds winner with his latest Sportsbook double and he fancies two outsiders on Friday at Goodwood...
Track could suit Frost At Dawn
Bulletin travelled so well at Sandown and could be well treated
Alan Dudman previews Friday at Goodwood with a big price each-way double
Watch Friday's Racing Only Bettor
Goodwood - 15:05: Back Frost At Dawn E/W @ 9/110.00
Frost At Dawn (Usa)
- J: William Buick
- T: William Knight
- F: 59-872212
Searching for a top level sprinter these days is akin to roaming the Green Wood like Maid Marion, and while the field will troop down merrily to the stalls for the Group 2 King George, how many will be flying at the end of the 5f?
If Asfoora is the best we've got as a favourite at 3/14.00 then we ought to be looking for bigger priced alternatives and the one I am siding with is Frost At Dawn. While the ground has to be a worry as she's barely raced on soft in her career thus far, she is fast.
Her second in the King Charles III over 5f at Ascot behind American Affair was a career best - recording a Timeform figure of 116 which surpassed her previous two runs in the campaign of 107 (a win) and 103. There was no question of her fading up the stiff finish as she pressed Jim Goldie's runner all the way to the line.
Previously she made all to gain Listed honours at Haydock over 6f and don't see dropping back to 5f a problem as she has pace. The extra ability to see out six furlongs could help her if she handles some cut. It's a big IF but a chance worth taking with the sprinting division looking fairly desperate.
Goodwood - 16:55: Back Bulletin E/W @ 12/113.00
Bulletin (Ire)
- J: Rob Hornby
- T: Jonathan Portman
- F: 423-12442
Bulletin is another unproven on soft, but with all the soft ground horses likely to be cut in the market for Friday, this is the time to go against the crowd and the betting is likely to be pretty turbulent.
Drying ground will aid Bulletin's chances as will the step up to 1m3f here, as he looks as though he'll get the trip.
His recent third at Sandown to Dangerman reads well as he travelled all over the Godolphin-owned winner for much of the race when smuggled up the inside, but the stamina powers of the winner proved too much. Indeed, the halfway point showed Dangerman pushed along like a three mile chaser with smooth and serene progress from Bulletin on the inside.
Her certainly looked ahead of his mark on that run and the faster track will play more to his strengths than the Sandown finish and he can win races from a rating of 80.
July winners settled at BSP:
Blue Bolt 3.16 win
Delacroix 4.4 win
Theoryofeverything 3.17 win
Ina Mina 6.31 win
Zayer (place) 4.14
King's Charter 3.25 win
Bowerchalke win 9.39 (place) 2.94
Against The Wind win 10.5 (place) 3.05
Individualism 7.4 win
Raffles Angel 10.92 win
Gazelle d'Or place (7.45)
Royalty Bay place (6.60)
JM Jhingree 16.0 win
Getreadytorumble place ()
Winning doubles in July:
5th July - 16/117.00 Blue Bolt and Delacroix
13th July- 98/199.00 win and place double Bowerchalke and Against The Wind
19th July- 9/110.00 place double Gazelle d'Or and Royalty Bay
Now read Timeform's view on Friday's racing here!
Recommended bets
P and L since column started (excluding Thursday tips):
Multiples 2021 to present: +36.61pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column win singles and E/W settled at BSP: +186.21pts
P and L for 2025
Multiples: +61.28pts
Singles and each-way settled at BSP: +17.71pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
