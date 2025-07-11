Friday Newmarket Horse Racing Tips: Rely on training big guns for 9/1 double

Opening selection sure to improve for step up to 1m2f

January well backed to earn Group 1 stripes in Falmouth

Alan Dudman's latest Sportsbook double pays 9/1 10.00 for Friday

A valuable 51k handicap starts Newmarket's second day on the July course and while nowhere near filling the maximum field of 20 runners, the eight involved here make for a race to throw up something potentially as a three-figure runner hombre.

King's Charter is set for a handicap debut from a mark of 92 - with only two rated in the 90s, and he did look a cut above winning at Doncaster when taking his novice.

That was just his first run of the season last month, and I was impressed. He displayed the benefit of two runs as a juvenile and looked more the finished product with a big field well strung out.

The form has been boosted twice with the runner-up High Degree winning and the smooth travelling fifth Mudbir also subsequently scored at Sandown.

King's Charter got away on the pace and travelled well before running between horses and ran the fastest furlong at the mile marker to open up the possibility of him improving for the step up to 1m2f here.

Indeed, he looks to have a fair bit of potential and Timeform hold a small 'p' on his profile too. There's quite a lot to like.

Recommended Bet Back King's Charter in the 13:50 at Newmarket SBK 5/2

The Group 1 Falmouth has seen January go into favourite on the Sportsbook from yesterday's 5/23.50 to 15/82.88, and I would be surprised if she goes any shorter.

I put her up in the Big Race Verdict column as the bet on Thursday as quite a few of the rivals are unconvincing. The likes of Elwateen, Elmalka, Running Lion all like beatable in my opinion while the Ascot form of Crimson Advocate and Cinderella's Dream looks the main obstacle.

Both Crimson and Cinderella came from a long way back in the Duke Of Cambridge, and while two winners came from off the pace yesterday at HQ, I think Ryan Moore could ride January more forward to take a lead from potential front-runner Running Lion.

January finished third behind Cercene in the Group 1 Coronation Stakes and had to come from a further back than the winner and the second Zarigana.

Quick ground also will be very much in her favour as two of her best performances have come on fast ground.

She's only had two runs this term and her TF rating produced from Ascot was her best thus far with a speed figure of 111 and the fact she gets 9lb here from the older horses gives her a huge chance with the newage of youth set to excel.

Recommended Bet Back January in the 15:35 at Newmarket SBK 15/8

Recommended Bet Back Friday's double at Newmarket in one click here SBK 9/1

June winners settled at BSP:

White Clover 9.04

Petra Celera (place) 3.25

Jabbar (place) 4.84

Zahraan 3.77

Jan Brueghel 5.41

Stormy Impact win 10.44, (place) 2.5

Circus Of Rome win 7.09, (place) 2.5

Powerful Nation 2.4

Heathen (place) 3.3

Petra Celera 5.91

Field Of Gold 1.79

Gstaad 5.36

Carmers 6.6

Charles Darwin 1.77

All Ways Glamorous 3.23

Darkened Edge 2.48

Stratocracy 8.4

Dashing Dick (place) 4.42

Bellaphina 9.6

Winning doubles in June:

17th June 7/18.00 Field Of Gold and Gstaad

23rd June 9/110.00 All Ways Glamorous and Darkened Edge

July winners settled at BSP:

Blue Bolt 3.16

Delacroix 4.4

Theoryofeverything 3.17

Ina Mina 6.31

Zayer (place) 4.14

Winning doubles in July:

5th July 16/117.00 Blue Bolt and Delacroix