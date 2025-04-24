Friday ITV Racing Tips: Crown just too big in price in Sandown 23/1 double

Moore record over 1m2f at Sandown exceptional

Lead Artist can take feature mile race en route to Lockinge

Alan Dudman has two tips for Sandown on Friday in a 23/1 24.00 Sportsbook double

Charlie Appleby's Arabian Crown was one of my antepost selections for the column earlier this week and I thought the 5s looked fair at the time. In a postively wild market for the 14:25 Group 3 Gordon Richards Stakes, he was at one stage 11/112.00, but on Thursday afternoon had contracted again to 13/27.50.

I still think he looks a big price.

The four-old is lightly-raced with four turf wins from six starts and one of those was over course and distance on this card 12 months ago when dominating from the front in the Classic Trial. His quicksilver start got him rolling to make the running, and if he gets the option again to do so, albeit stall seven makes it more difficult, he has more than half-a-chance.

The going was good to soft that day and he also has form on soft, so the rain on Wednesday will be welcome to his chances and it's interesting William Buick is riding the "other" Godolphin runner, with Ryan Moore on board Arabian Crown. Moore at Sandown from the front usually means as easy as picking apricots from a French orchard.

Moore has only ridden 15 times for Appleby, but his record at Sandown over 1m2f is unimpeachable with 31 wins from 95 a strike-rate of over 32% and place record to match at 42%.

The Group 2 Bet365 Mile at 15:00 sees Lead Artist as the Sportsbook favourite and it could be another pattern win for a Juddmonte-owned horse as they've mopped up thus far.

Lead Artist certainly has the potential to reach gold standard this season and was a two-time Group 3 scorer as a three-year-old.

His pace warranted a dart against Kinross over 7f but he wasn't quick enough for that, and he looks a versatile colt too in terms of tactics as his Darley Stakes victory at Newmarket came from off the pace over 9f, while at Goodwood he scored from the front with a well-timed ride hugging the rail and just had enough at the end.

He's a horse who doesn't possess push-button acceleration to my eye and the sort that will just roll and he does hold a Group 1 entry for the Lockinge next month - and a good performance here would put him right in the mix for that.

A good draw in four helps and he's top on official ratings here at 117.

