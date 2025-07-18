Friday Horse Racing Tips: Stewards' success beckons for Ryan in 52/1 double
Alan Dudman had a winner yesterday and previews Friday with two tips in a double...
Raffles Angel showed a lot more at Chepstow last time
Another front-runner or handy racer for Hamilton's feature
Alan Dudman has two tips in a 52/153.00 Sportsbook Friday double
Haydock - 15:15: Back Raffles Angel @ 13/27.50
Raffles Angel
- J: Jonny Peate
- T: Jack Jones
- F: 123118-54
Raffles Angel won twice last year when trained by Rae Guest but has yet to add to that tally since the switch to Jack Jones, although it's still early days with JJ.
She was well beaten at Windsor after a 206-day break in May but showed a lot more at Chepstow last time given some quick ground.
Indeed, the firmer surface seems to suit her well and when scoring at Yarmouth last summer travelled very nicely in the early part of the race before showing battling qualities to fight off Gultari to win - called home by my good friend Tim Peters.
Raffles Angel potentially might need a bit more slack with her mark on 74, but she travels like a horse who could still bump that rating up, and this is a mere 0-75 on a nice flat track which could suit her well.
Hamilton - 18:35: Back Vantheman @ 6/17.00
Vantheman (Ire)
- J: Clifford Lee
- T: Kevin Ryan
- F: 0154-5042
We've got the four places on the Sportsbook for the feature Scottish Stewards' Cup and while a few appealed, Vantheman might be worth chancing.
I made the case for yesterday's winning 6/17.00 tip with Individualism as a handy racer, and thankfully that's how it panned out. Nothing at all came from off the pace over the weekend, and likewise yesterday, it was all up there and sit handy and Individualism gave us a nice winner.
For that reason we've got a big price front-runner in Sophia's Starlight who did come into the equation with my thinking, but I fear the ground needs to be soft for her, but Vantheman won't mind the good going.
He does have to prove himself over the 6f as he's been pretty much a 5f speedster, but he did finish fourth over course and distance in a hot 0-105, and he is a likely front-runner, and for me with the way the track is riding, there is no point looking at any hold-up horses.
Plus, Kevin Ryan and the owners of Vantheman are owed one by me as Against The Wind was part of the magic 98/199.00 double from Sunday, and for that I'll be eternally grateful and one I hope to have as a little epitath.
Now read more horse racing tips here!
Recommended bets
P and L since column started:
Multiples 2021 to present: +34.51pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column win singles and E/W settled at BSP: +171.23pts
P and L for 2025
Multiples: +59.18pts
Singles settled at BSP: +2.733pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
