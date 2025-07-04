Friday Horse Racing Tips: Pirate to lead the charge in 6/1 Donny double
Alan Dudman is siding with trainers Terry Kent and Charlie Johnston for a 6/1 Sportsbook multiple at Town Moor...
-
Dream Pirate handled good ground well last time
-
Johnston runner very strong in the market for the 15:25
-
Alan Dudman's two tips for Doncaster on Friday return 6/17.00 for a double
Doncaster - 13:43: Back Dream Pirate @ 11/53.20
Dream Pirate
- J: Brandon Wilkie
- T: T. J. Kent
- F: 606135-62
Dream Pirate has been steadily backed into favouritism overnight and was 11/53.20 at the time of writing so hopefully won't go any shorter.
It's a small field over 1m - which is the theme of the day at Doncaster today - but he's shown his best form at today's trip for trainer Terry Kent and with the few runners you are hoping there no traffic problems from stall three. He was ridden more prominently last time and those tactics will need to be employed again.
He came from off the pace at Nottingham last term to win off a mark of 61 and hit a high of double his BSP in-running at 14.013/1. While he was nudged along, he stayed well on ground Timeform described as heavy.
It shouldn't be too much of an issue with that heavy going piece of form as he handled good ground last time out when finishing second and on Timeform ratings that was a better run than his Notts' win.
Up 2lbs, Brandon Wilkie negates the rise with his 3lb claim and this also represents a drop in class from his latest effort - which was only his second of the season.
Doncaster - 15:25: Back Elsass @ 5/42.25
Elsass (Ire)
- J: Joe Fanning
- T: Charlie Johnston
- F: 7-522
Elsass was another strong in the market on the Sportsbook this morning into 5/42.25 for trainer Charlie Johnston, and while I wouldn't be a massive fan of backing horses from the Middleham yard, his claims look fairly obvious as a strong-galloping contender.
He has finished second on his previous two runs - and I've had far too many seconds in the column in the last couple of weeks for comfort - as Raby Mere was the latest yesterday to sear my soul with seconditis.
Elsass ran on quick ground over course and distance just a week ago and probably bumped into one with Andrew Balding's Displaying - who was sent off odds-on as an unexposed type to win - but Elsass ran well making the running and the front two were clear by four lengths over the third, and she fought back well there when headed.
She had previously shown some pluck and courage at Hamilton over slightly further on good to firm, but her run last time was her best speed figure to date on ground that was officially firm according to Timeform.
Expect her to make the running and stay well, and hopefully avoid second. We cannot have another one.
The double was 11/112.00 last night and this morning was around 6/17.00 - which highlights the strength in both, so I won't be able to claim the 11s if they win and Johnston has sent out plenty of runners and winners in a month with 29-130 at 22%.
June winners settled at BSP:
White Clover 9.04
Petra Celera (place) 3.25
Jabbar (place) 4.84
Zahraan 3.77
Jan Brueghel 5.41
Stormy Impact win 10.44, (place) 2.5
Circus Of Rome win 7.09, (place) 2.5
Powerful Nation 2.4
Heathen (place) 3.3
Petra Celera 5.91
Field Of Gold 1.79
Gstaad 5.36
Carmers 6.6
Charles Darwin 1.77
All Ways Glamorous 3.23
Darkened Edge 2.48
Stratocracy 8.4
Dashing Dick (place) 4.42
Bellaphina 9.6
Winning doubles in June
17th June 7/1 Field Of Gold and Gstaad
23rd June 9/1 All Ways Glamorous and Darkened Edge
Now read more tips and previews for Friday here!
Recommended bets
P and L since column started:
Multiples 2021 to present: -21.19pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column win singles and E/W settled at BSP: +158.39pts
P and L for 2025
Multiples: +3.78pts
Singles settled at BSP: -10.18pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
