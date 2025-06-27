Friday Horse Racing Tips: Frost can be hot again in 20/1 Donny double
Alan Dudman previews Doncaster on Friday with two tips and he has a Sportsbook double that pays 20/121.00...
-
Frost sprinter still looks well treated from 59
-
Willolarupi's strong finish comes into play for the finale
-
Alan Dudman has two tips for Friday on Town Moor in his 20/121.00 double
Doncaster - 16:30: Back Vault Of Heaven @ 10/34.33
Vault Of Heaven (Ire)
- J: Oisin Murphy
- T: Kevin Frost
- F: 9052-566
Not too many are in form for the 16:30 6f sprint at Donny and Kevin Frost can provide us with another good turn after Stratocracy's win earlier this week with Vault Of Heaven.
His run at Doncaster last time saw him as a follower rather than a leader and he met all sorts of trouble buried on the inside, but he was travelling best of all before the switch out wide from a poor position, and the winner held too much of an advantage, likewise the second et al as he finished from rear.
That effort was on good to firm and on Timeform figures was a 15lb better run compared to his previous run at Ripon and he looks a horse who can win off his unchanged mark of 59.
It could be these long straights suit him as his best effort thus far was at Newcastle over 7f, so perhaps a more urgent ride is needed today.
Doncaster - 17:05: Back Willolarupi @ 15/44.75
Willolarupi (Ire)
- J: Zak Wheatley
- T: Declan Carroll
- F: 5315-6212
A sprint again - 6f for the 17:05 and Willolarupi is the in-form turf horse at the moment for Declan Carroll and can make amends for an unlucky effort at Pontefract recently.
He went down by a small margin in second and lost out in the photo to Speeding Bullet who made his move far earlier than Willolarupi.
Despite him finishing second, on Timeform figures that was his best run of the season, eclipsing his win at Redcar previously. That was a fine win, storming up the inside clocking the fastest sectional at the end by a fifth of a second quicker than the runner-up.
Good and good to firm suits and he's a strong finisher who usually comes from off the pace.
May winners settled at BSP:
Falakeyah 2.66
Cinderella's Dream 2.58
Seraphim Angel (place) 2.79
Sea Invasion 3.42
Jabbar (place) 2.72
La Trinidad 6.35 (place)
Carmers 2.77
Glamorous Breeze 7.92
Socialite 4.75
Opera Ballo 2.54
Sunlit Uplands 6.0
Glory Hyde 5.7
Winning May doubles
30th May 34/1 Sunlit Uplands and Glory Hyde
June winners settled at BSP:
White Clover 9.04
Petra Celera (place) 3.25
Jabbar (place) 4.84
Zahraan 3.77
Jan Brueghel 5.41
Stormy Impact win 10.44, (place) 2.5
Circus Of Rome win 7.09, (place) 2.5
Powerful Nation 2.4
Heathen (place) 3.3
Petra Celera 5.91
Field Of Gold 1.79
Gstaad 5.36
Carmers 6.6
Charles Darwin 1.77
All Ways Glamorous 3.23
Darkened Edge 2.48
Stratocracy 8.4
Dashing Dick (place) 4.42
Winning doubles in June
17th June 7/1 Field Of Gold and Gstaad
23rd June 9/1 All Ways Glamorous and Darkened Edge
Now read more tips and previews for Friday here!
Recommended bets
P and L since column started:
Multiples 2021 to present: -17.69pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column win singles and E/W settled at BSP: +160.09pts
P and L for 2025
Multiples: +7.28pts
Singles settled at BSP: -8.98pts
Northumberland Plate Big Race Verdict: Golden could rule the roost on Saturday
