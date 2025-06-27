Friday Horse Racing Tips: Frost can be hot again in 20/1 Donny double

Frost sprinter still looks well treated from 59

Willolarupi's strong finish comes into play for the finale

Alan Dudman has two tips for Friday on Town Moor in his 20/1 21.00 double

Not too many are in form for the 16:30 6f sprint at Donny and Kevin Frost can provide us with another good turn after Stratocracy's win earlier this week with Vault Of Heaven.

His run at Doncaster last time saw him as a follower rather than a leader and he met all sorts of trouble buried on the inside, but he was travelling best of all before the switch out wide from a poor position, and the winner held too much of an advantage, likewise the second et al as he finished from rear.

That effort was on good to firm and on Timeform figures was a 15lb better run compared to his previous run at Ripon and he looks a horse who can win off his unchanged mark of 59.

It could be these long straights suit him as his best effort thus far was at Newcastle over 7f, so perhaps a more urgent ride is needed today.

Recommended Bet Back Vault Of Heaven in the 16:30 at Doncaster SBK 10/3

A sprint again - 6f for the 17:05 and Willolarupi is the in-form turf horse at the moment for Declan Carroll and can make amends for an unlucky effort at Pontefract recently.

He went down by a small margin in second and lost out in the photo to Speeding Bullet who made his move far earlier than Willolarupi.

Despite him finishing second, on Timeform figures that was his best run of the season, eclipsing his win at Redcar previously. That was a fine win, storming up the inside clocking the fastest sectional at the end by a fifth of a second quicker than the runner-up.

Good and good to firm suits and he's a strong finisher who usually comes from off the pace.

Recommended Bet Back Willolarupi in the 17:05 at Doncaster SBK 15/4

Recommended Bet Back Friday's double at Doncaster in one click here SBK 20/1

May winners settled at BSP:

Falakeyah 2.66

Cinderella's Dream 2.58

Seraphim Angel (place) 2.79

Sea Invasion 3.42

Jabbar (place) 2.72

La Trinidad 6.35 (place)

Carmers 2.77

Glamorous Breeze 7.92

Socialite 4.75

Opera Ballo 2.54

Sunlit Uplands 6.0

Glory Hyde 5.7

Winning May doubles

30th May 34/1 Sunlit Uplands and Glory Hyde

June winners settled at BSP:

White Clover 9.04

Petra Celera (place) 3.25

Jabbar (place) 4.84

Zahraan 3.77

Jan Brueghel 5.41

Stormy Impact win 10.44, (place) 2.5

Circus Of Rome win 7.09, (place) 2.5

Powerful Nation 2.4

Heathen (place) 3.3

Petra Celera 5.91

Field Of Gold 1.79

Gstaad 5.36

Carmers 6.6

Charles Darwin 1.77

All Ways Glamorous 3.23

Darkened Edge 2.48

Stratocracy 8.4

Dashing Dick (place) 4.42

Winning doubles in June

17th June 7/1 Field Of Gold and Gstaad

23rd June 9/1 All Ways Glamorous and Darkened Edge