Friday Horse Racing Tips: Bubble Gum to show Munster class in 9/1 Cork double

Consistent sprinter should strip a little fitter after Naas return

Twomey filly a class act in this evening's Munster Oaks

Alan Dudman's two tips for Cork on Friday returns around 9/1 10.00 as a double

Powerful Nation is a tremendously consistent colt who holds his form ever so well - and on his last five runs has churned out figures almost exactly the same on Timeform ratings with two 99s, two 98s and a 95.

He went close on his seasonal return at Naas last month running second behind Bucanero Fuerte, who won that Listed Sole Power Sprint for the second year running and made all.

Powerful Nation sat handy on the pace in third but the order never changed, and apart from that, there wasn't anything to knock about the performance.

A return to Cork with the added fitness plus looks very much in his favour as he raced at the Mallow track twice last term - winning and finishing second. The ground for his Maiden win was on the easier side of good and with the rain predicted today, conditions will be perfect.

He's an easy horse to predict tactically as he sits on the pace and drawn in four in a smallish field will allow to take a position down the centre of the track.

Recommended Bet Back Powerful Nation in the 18:34 at Cork SBK 11/4

I am really looking to forward to seeing Paddy Twomey's Bubble Gum in the feature Munster Oaks this evening and she should be well up to this sort of race at Group 3 level.

Bubble Gum was included in my antepost column for the Lester Piggott Stakes at Haydock last month but she opted to miss that in preference for a return to Cork.

She was a winner of the Listed Noblesse Stakes in Mallow over course and distance last time and travelled super smoothly throughout, and considering that was her first run at 1m4f, for the season and for the stable, she should come on again and improve.

Indeed, Twomey could have a Melbourne Cup horse on his hands as she was purchased from France by the Australian Bloodstock team and the owners will be thinking about that long term I am sure, as she certainly has the pace for that, and also the stamina it appears.

Back to her level of form in France, and indeed Germany last term as she finished down the field in the German Oaks at Dusseldorf, she shouldn't be hindered any rain forecast as she had a win at Longhchamp in heavy.

She's an exciting filly and I can see why she holds an entry in the Group 1 Pretty Polly for the future, and while not an amazing price as the 2/13.00 didn't last very long on the Sportsbook, she looks to have a fair bit of class for a team enjoying a tremendous season.

Recommended Bet Back Bubble Gum in the 19:44 at Cork SBK 13/8

Recommended Bet Back Friday's double at Cork in one click here SBK 9/1

May winners at BSP:

Falakeyah 2.66

Cinderella's Dream 2.58

Seraphim Angel (place) 2.79

Sea Invasion 3.42

Jabbar (place) 2.72

La Trinidad 6.35 (place)

Carmers 2.77

Glamorous Breeze 7.92

Socialite 4.75

Opera Ballo 2.54

Sunlit Uplands 6.0

Glory Hyde 5.7

June winners at BSP:

White Clover 9.04

Petra Celera (place) 3.25

Jabbar (place) 4.84

Zahrann 3.77

Jan Brueghel 5.41

Stormy Impact win 10.44, (place) 2.5

Circus Of Rome win 7.09, (place) 2.5