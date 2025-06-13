Friday Horse Racing Tips: Bubble Gum to show Munster class in 9/1 Cork double
Alan Dudman fired in a BSP single winner at 7.09 win and place at Newbury yesterday and he takes a look at two of the feature races on the Cork card on Friday in his latest Sportsbook multiple...
-
Consistent sprinter should strip a little fitter after Naas return
-
Twomey filly a class act in this evening's Munster Oaks
-
Alan Dudman's two tips for Cork on Friday returns around 9/110.00 as a double
Cork - 18:34: Back Powerful Nation @ 11/43.75
Powerful Nation (Ire)
- J: Andrew Joseph Slattery
- T: A. Slattery, Ireland
- F: 212132-2
Powerful Nation is a tremendously consistent colt who holds his form ever so well - and on his last five runs has churned out figures almost exactly the same on Timeform ratings with two 99s, two 98s and a 95.
He went close on his seasonal return at Naas last month running second behind Bucanero Fuerte, who won that Listed Sole Power Sprint for the second year running and made all.
Powerful Nation sat handy on the pace in third but the order never changed, and apart from that, there wasn't anything to knock about the performance.
A return to Cork with the added fitness plus looks very much in his favour as he raced at the Mallow track twice last term - winning and finishing second. The ground for his Maiden win was on the easier side of good and with the rain predicted today, conditions will be perfect.
He's an easy horse to predict tactically as he sits on the pace and drawn in four in a smallish field will allow to take a position down the centre of the track.
Cork - 19:44: Back Bubble Gum @ 13/82.63
Bubble Gum (Fr)
- J: William James Lee
- T: P. Twomey, Ireland
- F: 5/116936-1
I am really looking to forward to seeing Paddy Twomey's Bubble Gum in the feature Munster Oaks this evening and she should be well up to this sort of race at Group 3 level.
Bubble Gum was included in my antepost column for the Lester Piggott Stakes at Haydock last month but she opted to miss that in preference for a return to Cork.
She was a winner of the Listed Noblesse Stakes in Mallow over course and distance last time and travelled super smoothly throughout, and considering that was her first run at 1m4f, for the season and for the stable, she should come on again and improve.
Indeed, Twomey could have a Melbourne Cup horse on his hands as she was purchased from France by the Australian Bloodstock team and the owners will be thinking about that long term I am sure, as she certainly has the pace for that, and also the stamina it appears.
Back to her level of form in France, and indeed Germany last term as she finished down the field in the German Oaks at Dusseldorf, she shouldn't be hindered any rain forecast as she had a win at Longhchamp in heavy.
She's an exciting filly and I can see why she holds an entry in the Group 1 Pretty Polly for the future, and while not an amazing price as the 2/13.00 didn't last very long on the Sportsbook, she looks to have a fair bit of class for a team enjoying a tremendous season.
May winners at BSP:
Falakeyah 2.66
Cinderella's Dream 2.58
Seraphim Angel (place) 2.79
Sea Invasion 3.42
Jabbar (place) 2.72
La Trinidad 6.35 (place)
Carmers 2.77
Glamorous Breeze 7.92
Socialite 4.75
Opera Ballo 2.54
Sunlit Uplands 6.0
Glory Hyde 5.7
June winners at BSP:
White Clover 9.04
Petra Celera (place) 3.25
Jabbar (place) 4.84
Zahrann 3.77
Jan Brueghel 5.41
Stormy Impact win 10.44, (place) 2.5
Circus Of Rome win 7.09, (place) 2.5
Now read more tips and previews for Friday here!
Recommended bets
P and L since column started:
Multiples 2021 to present: -9.29pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column win singles and E/W settled at BSP: +152.20pts
P and L for 2025
Multiples: +15.78
Singles settled at BSP: -18.57pts
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot 2025 Tips: Back or lay? We rate the eight Group 1 favourites
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Five Royal Ascot Antepost Tips: Back a new star and handicap picks at 10/1 and 20/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Five Royal Ascot Antepost Tips: Back a new star and handicap picks at 10/1 and 20/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 12/1 winning pointer on his return at Worcester