Friday Horse Racing Tips: Back a splendid pair at Newmarket for 31/1 double

Newmarket - 19:05: Back Dashing Dick @ 7/18.00


Uncle Dick won the big race at Brighton this week so hopefully it can be a good few days for the "Richards" with Dashing Dick, a good old stick at Newmarket if ever there was one.

He's a two-time course and distance winner and went close in this race 12 months ago when runner-up off 79 to Spring Bloom, who is also in the contest.

Both tracked the pace that day and Dashing Dick can make the running, and has returned to form with those tactics in his last two runs with a second and third at Yarmouth and CD.

He's holding his form well and off 78 he's still in the ballpark area to strike with form on both good to firm and good to soft.

Newmarket - 20:14: Back Something Splendid @ 3/14.00

Some night for trainer Peter Chapple-Hyam, who got a race in the stewards' room with Loz Vegas at Sandown last night for just his second winner of the season.

His other winner was Something Splendid, who looks to have a great chance of following up his Newmarket victory from last time once again off a 6lb higher mark.

The three-year-old won with something to spare and suited every inch with the way he stayed on - but he travelled very well too before making his move off the pace.

Tonight's trip is tailor-made for him as previously he'd raced over 1m and the trainer's horses appear to be fit and healthy after a spell where Chapple-Hyam admitted his stable were bleeding and not right.

July winners settled at BSP:

Blue Bolt 3.16 win
Delacroix 4.4 win
Theoryofeverything 3.17 win
Ina Mina 6.31 win
Zayer (place) 4.14
King's Charter 3.25 win
Bowerchalke win 9.39 (place) 2.94
Against The Wind win 10.5 (place) 3.05
Individualism 7.4 win
Raffles Angel 10.92 win
Gazelle d'Or (place) 7.45
Royalty Bay (place) 6.60
JM Jhingree 16.0 win
Getreadytorumble (place) 2.99

Winning doubles in July:

5th July - 16/117.00 Blue Bolt and Delacroix
13th July- 98/199.00 win and place double Bowerchalke and Against The Wind
19th July- 9/110.00 place double Gazelle d'Or and Royalty Bay

August winners settled at BSP:

Frost At Dawn (place) 4.1
Bulletin (place) 5.8
Big Leader 2.6
Toptime 4.14 (win) 1.78 (place)


Winning doubles in August:

1st August - 17/29.50 place double Bulletin and Frost At Dawn

Recommended bets

P and L since column started

Multiples 2021 to present: +35.87pts

2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column win singles and E/W settled at BSP: +185.91pts

P and L for 2025

Multiples: +60.54pts

Singles and each-way settled at BSP: +17.41pts

