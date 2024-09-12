Doncaster Day 1 Horse Racing Tips: Leger meeting duo appeal in a 29/1 double

Conditions in favour for Park Hill pick

Handicap opening bow stiff, but winnable

Double pays 29/1 30.00 on Betfair Sportsbook

Mistral Star is bred to be an absolute top-notcher, and while she is unlikely to reach the heights of her mother Shirocco Star, she is moving pigeon-step like to enhancing her own credentials, and aims for Group 2 glory in the Park Hill Stakes on Thursday.

This year's renewal does look open and it's no surprise to see all the support for Oxford Comma; a real springer now on the Sportsbook from juicier prices now into 4/15.00. She's unexposed and should stay, but for me, Mistral Star has proved a bit more in her career and as I put her up in my Big Race Verdict yesterday, I won't be jumping ship.

My selection ran in a Group 1 last time, where as Oxford Comma is stepping out of Novice company and has more to prove.

Mistral Star wasn't good enough for her first attempt at the top level in the Yorkshire Oaks which was understandable, but she looked very good winning at Newmarket in the Listed Aphrodite previously, and was more than at home on the ground there.

In fact, the ground could be the clincher. Last year she won two races at Salisbury, both on faster going and a decent surface will play to her strengths, especially as she is a fairly smooth traveller and if settling, goes well.

She calmed down better at Newmarket, more so than the Pinnacle Stakes at Haydock where she over-raced, and that has been her Achilles' heel thus far, but I think she'll stay, and should do on pedigree.

Recommended Bet Back Mistral Star SBK 9/2

Simon Crisford has, rather unusually, done the column a couple of good turns recently, and while the trainer's runners are often over-bet and a little too short, Victorious Street looks a potential improver for the 1m2f Handicap.

He returned after a 10-month absence at Southwell recently, and for one so inexperienced, showed some good fight in running all the way to line, and against a race-fit rival too. The front two were an absolute streak away ahead of the third.

Victorious Street might have won by further had he not been carried over to the far side by the eventual second as he was in a good position throughout, indeed the perfect Southwell ride, and should have no issue with the step up to 1m2f.

The assessor must have been impressed as he has allotted a mark of 93, possibly tough for a handicap debut, but he should improve again.

T'Challa can lead but was given a easy time of things in front at Newbury, while Cuban Grey can press on, but like Blake, the going could be an issue.

William Buick at Doncaster for Crisford chimes in with a 38% strike-rate, although the sire is 0-10 at the track.

Recommended Bet Back Victorious Street SBK 9/2