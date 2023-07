No. 4 (3) Macanudo (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Richard Hannon has a couple of chances in the 14:45, but the Amo horse Macanudo looks a worthy contender, and it was good to see the opening 6/42.46 price this morning ease to 7/42.70 on the Sportsbook.

He shaped really well on debut at Haydock 17 days ago, although rare for an Amo 2yo, he was weak in the market and went off at a BSP of 30.029/1. He hit around 5/42.24 in-running, but was gobbled up on the outside by a Godolphin son of Frankel who flew home out wide.

It looked a pretty good race, and Charlie Appleby had a one-two in it, and there was a nagging doubt Macanudo went too early on the pace, but he still travelled well.

Crucially he drops down to 6f from 7f, and that looks sensible considering he didn't see out the distance two weeks ago.

While his dam was fairly unremarkable on the track, he cost 210k and Hannon needs to start getting his numbers up at Windsor - as this was his old man's track, yet Hannor Jnr is only 1-20 here this season.

Back Macanudo @ 7/42.70 Bet now

No. 4 (9) Elnajmm SBK 4/5 EXC 1.8 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Adam Farragher

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

It's been a tough week in terms of finding winners, and while a few have placed, getting on the scoresheet has proved elusive, and while it's a short price second selection that seems defensive in trying to get on the board, Elnamjmm ought to be odds-on.

It was not a surprise to see the 7/52.40 gone this morning, but still at 11/102.08, I can see this youngster backed further.

In terms of pedigree, the 3yo son of Sea The Stars has an impeccable one - and out of a Dubawi dam too.

He ran on debut at the back-end of 2022 at Kempton over 7f, and the race has worked out well. The winner scored again subsequently and has competed at Group 2 level, the third has won, as has the sixth.

Elnajmm was sent off favourite but did lack a bit of experience but finished strongly.

He will have no problems with the 1m today and his trainer William Haggas is 4-12 at Windsor at 33% this term.