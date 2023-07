No. 7 (9) Sovereign Spirit SBK 12/1 EXC 15.5 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 81

Andrew Balding's Sovereign Spirit has progressed at 1m4f this year - winning on the All-Weather and at Beverley, and he's tempting enough at the price of 17/29.40 to stick with for another decent effort.

As one of the 3yos in the race, he is in receipt of a fair chunk of weight from the older horses and it's no surprise that five of the top six in the betting are all 3yos.

The selection was such a smooth travelling winner of two races around Lingfield, he went in the notebook as a horse well ahead of his mark.

He won on quick ground recently at Beverley, and a sound surface seems to suit him, and the victory was in the teeth of a lack of pace, but he does stay well.

From a mark of 81, there might be more mileage in him. This is also an Extra Place Special so we go each-way.

Back Sovereign Spirit EW @ 15/28.40

No. 4 (1) Ashmore (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 10 Trainer: David Menuisier

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 70

Another of the Extra Place Special races makes the punting list for Friday and we have five places to make Ashmore of interest sticking at 1m.

Another mount of Murphy's today riding for David Menuisier, and I am surprised he has been dropped 1lb following his fourth at Newmarket last time - beaten only 1L.

He caught the eye at Lingfield earlier this year when coming from off the pace and forced wide from the turn - and he looked a well treated horse on that occasion - or certainly one that would be winning from marks in the 70s.

Menuisier hasn't used Murphy too much in the past, but from 10 rides, Murphy has won two for the trainer and placed at 40% on four.

Back Ashmore EW @ 8/18.80

