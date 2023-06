No. 2 (11) Danzan (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 7 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: Mr William Easterby

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 83

Caribbean Sunset got a place yesterday and ran a solid race at a BSP 9.92 for the column, although the ground didn't quite go soft enough.

Chester and wide draws is always something to take on the chin, and that's what we have with Danzan for Tim and Willam Easterby in the opening Amateur Jockeys' Handicap over 7f.

If Danzan can get a position early from 11 we could be in business, as he's a confirmed front-runner that scored impressively last time out.

The 8yo has been a model of consistency in his career for the Yorkshire team - winning four of his 48 career starts, and placed second and third a total of 21 times.

It was plain sailing last time under David Allan at Thirsk - a race where he grabbed the near-side rail early to make all and win.

Happy at 6f and 7f, he ended a long wait for a victory last term in the Ayr Bronze Cup off a mark of 78 and he'd still be on a gettable mark today from 83 with the penalty from Thirsk.

Rather surprisingly he has raced only once on the rowdy Roodeye - finishing second from a higher mark nearly three years ago.

Back Danzan @ 4/14.80 Bet now

No. 6 (8) Wind In Your Sails (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Hector Crouch

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 81

I don't know too much about Wind In Your Sails owner (or owners) Valmont, but they appear new owners to the game and have been keen on buying sons and daughters of Sea The Stars, and that's never a bad thing by me.

The sire has a 15% win record at Chester and runs for her handicap debut today over the extended 1m2f.

The trip will be no issue at all, and in fact she should improve for the step up, and the sire's stats are slightly better over the distance at Chester on the place part to 30%.

She finished second at Windsor earlier in the season in what looked a fair race, and the time was a good one. The winner High Spirited ran in a Listed race.

Wind In Your Sails scored to get off the mark at Thirsk last time - once again over 1m, but she'll improve for the step up in distance this evening, although does have a 4/5 favourite to contend with trained by William Haggas.

Back Wind In Your Sails @ 6/16.80 Bet now

