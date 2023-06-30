Back Danzan @ 4/14.80 in the 17:40 at Chester
Back Wind In Your Sails @ 6/16.80 in the 20:00 at Chester
You can back Alan's two Chester selections on Friday in a Sportsbook double that pays around 34/1 0.5pt
Multiples 2021 to present: +14.86pts
2022 to 2023 Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +209.16pts
The Betfair Sportsbook is offering you extra places on selected races, applying to both single and multiple bets. T&Cs apply, click here for more info.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.