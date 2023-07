No. 8 (1) Sheer Rocks SBK 11/1 EXC 13.5 Trainer: Eve Johnson Houghton

Jockey: Charles Bishop

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 94

A low draw in the Old Newton Cup has proved beneficial since 2016 - with three winners coming from stall two, and two others in low numbers, and Sheer Rocks at 11/112.00 has the lowest of all in one.

The 4yo has really found his form over 1m4f this term with a two-out-of-two season - winning both on good to firm and soft with handicap successes at Epsom and Ascot.

Whether that's coincided with him being gelded at the end of his 3yo campaign is open to debate, but he is certainly thriving now he's a bit lighter, and his zinger performance at Epsom last time was easy - winning by 2L from a mark of 89.

I like the way he sat just behind the leader and then pounced, and that was backed up by his sectional from furlong nine - with three from four furlong times around 11 seconds.

His trainer Eve Johnson Houghton believes he'll stay a but further, and considering Royal Ascot was mentioned following is Epsom success, he missed that to take on this from a new mark of 94.

No. 2 (6) Honiton (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 10 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 97

Another of the Extra Place Special races on the Sportsbook for Saturday and four places for the Sandown 16:15, and a return to Esher could spark Honiton back into life.

He won a sub-standard Maiden at Sandown last summer by a whopping 9L, but then blew out in last term's Golden Gates Handicap at Royal Ascot and was subsequently gelded.

The 4yo possesses a hit-and-miss profile but he showed his true colours earlier this season with an impressive win at Newmarket on good ground.

Last time out he flopped at Epsom, but that's the nature of the John and Slim Thady Gosden runner as he lacks consistency. But he makes the running and has conditions to suit.