No. 6 (8) Mitwaa (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Dane O'Neill

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Linger For Longer and Wild Shot both hit the places for the EW double yesterday, although the latter's fourth was subject to the rule 4 with three non-runners from 16 down to 13.

A different slant for Thursday's action, and the Newbury card not only promises to be late for every single race as the runners meander down to the start, but there's every chance we could see a good one tonight - especially from Andrew Balding, who has a couple of costly and well-bred Juddmonte newcomers.

One that also stands out in terms of a 2yo pedigree is Roger Varian's Mitwaa.

Mitwaa's dam Shimah won on her debut on quick ground in Ireland by 4L as a juvenile, and he's related to four individual juvenile winners - including the speedy Annaf, who also won on debut.

Varian is 3-15 at 20% with his 2yo runners this term, and while the favourite Baheer might be tough to beat judged on his debut second at the track, the 2yo pedigree of Mitwaa at 4/14.80 might be worth taking a chance on.

No. 4 (4) Moving Light (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 86

When trainer Saeed bin Suroor reaches for the headgear, it's always time to take note, and Moving Light runs in the first-time cheekpices at Kempton this evening.

The trainer's stats for cheekpieces are 18% win and 39% placed across all tracks, but that figure is bumped up at Kempton to 21% win and a massive 43% placed.

Moving Light is completely unexposed over 1m4f and also on the All-Weather with just three starts, and while he has 4L to find with Savvy Night from last time's 1m2f race at the track, he is in receipt of 6lbs and off a 1lb lower mark - plus that latest effort was following a lay-off of 312 days and his first run since been gelded.

It seems a long time ago now to 2020 when he landed his first two starts by both 4L - but the trainer is persevering with him.

He's a big sort, all power, and looks as though he very much needs a galloping track.

The Godolphin runner was quite the drifter too this morning out to 6/16.80.