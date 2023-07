No. 7 (5) Unlimited Data SBK 6/1 EXC 8.2 Trainer: William Muir & Chris Grassick

Jockey: Lewis Edmunds

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 66

Following a pretty poor week with a few seconds to boot, it was good to see Safecracker get his head in front for yesterday's column. Firstly it was an advised 10/111.00 price success, and secondly, the horse himself deserved it following five seconds in Premier Handicap company.

I am back at Windsor on Monday, and my love-hate relationship with the track continues, as most of the horses I've been with recently have met trouble.

Unlimited Data was one such horse I put up last month to finish second over CD and gave it a good shot from the front on the stands' rail, but went down in second behind Jack Channon's Desperate Hero. Those two were always up on the speed and nothing else got involved from off the pace.

A repeat of those tactics will do here to steer clear from the trouble behind and he has come back an improved horse in 2023.

No. 9 (8) Centerstage (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 8.8 Trainer: Ed Dunlop

Jockey: Saffie Osborne

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 48

It's hard to dress up the racing on Monday on the Flat as anything other than terrible, and I couldn't find anything on the Musselburgh card at all.

Even the each-way bets are thin due to field sizes, so it's win only on Ed Dunlop's Centrestage.

He's a lowly-rated fella, but at least is a possible improver after a handful of turf starts, and the angle I'm with is Centrestage down to 1m.

He didn't look a natural stayer over 1m2f last time, although it wasn't a true test of stamina due to the pace, but his best effort has been over a 1m in soft conditions. I would lean towards the soft stretching his staying abilities rather than the trip.

Quicker ground for the first time is the interesting one here, and it's an awful race. As a 3yo he gets plenty of weight and Saffie Osborne is on board.

Considering there are two 8yos in this line-up, it's a bit of a motley bunch and won't take a lot of winning.