Mark Milligan heads to Haydock for his multiple

He's targeting a pair that should relish the testing ground

You can back his Sportsbook double at around 12/1 13.00

No. 2 (1) Auld Toon Loon (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.4 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 84

Haydock has passed an early morning inspection after being deluged along with most the rest of the country, but conditions will be attritional and it will pay to concentrate on those horses that can go well on testing ground.

Auld Toon Loon versatile ground-wise, having won on good to firm at Lingfield in IN June, but it's his most recent win, which came last time at Chester, that makes him of particular interest here.

Although the official going was soft, Timeform called it heavy based on their race times assessment, and conditions will almost certainly mirror those today.

Asserting approaching the final furlong, Auld Toon Loon was well on top at the finish of that 10f handicap and the form has been franked in no uncertain terms with two of the beaten horses winning next time out.

David O'Meara's 4-y-o is still relatively low mileage and he can strike again with conditions right up his alley.

No. 1 (6) Nellie Leylax (Ire) SBK 5/6 EXC 1.94 Trainer: Tom Dascombe

Jockey: Pierre-Louis Jamin

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 83

We know a bit less about the runners in the following nursery, but the favourite Nellie Leylax is certainly going the right way, and he is taken to follow up her recent Doncaster win.

Again, conditions could prove key here, and it's encouraging that this son of Calyx has now won twice, both of those successes coming on soft ground.

She won a novice contest at Beverley on debut in May, beating subsequent winner Scoops Ahoy by half a length.

Tom Dascombe's colt then disappointed twice on quicker ground before bouncing right back to form on his latest start at Town Moor, running out a convincing winner of another novice contest.

With today's ground set to suit him to a tee, it's easy to see why Nellie Leylax has been made favourite for his handicap debut, and it's a bonus that Pierre-Louis Jamin takes a handy 3lb off the top weight.