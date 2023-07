No. 8 (12) Cold Case SBK 7/1 EXC 10 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

A rather frustrating second at a BSP of 16.28 with Sovereign Spirit at Newbury for the column yesterday - made even more painful by the 1.152/13 price in-running. The each-way part was landed, but the winning price would have been nice.

On duty this week for TC with the ante-post selections, I had flagged up Cold Case on Tuesday as a horse to keep onside, and a little movement on the Sportsbook from 10/111.00 a few days ago has seen Karl Burke's runner back into 8/18.80 for the Hackwood Stakes.

Cold Case landed the Commonwealth Cup Trial at Ascot back in May with quite an impressive performance, but disappointed just three weeks later at Haydock in the Sandy Lane.

He looks a horse that will get 7f, indeed Clifford Lee mentioned after Ascot that the trip could be within in his range, and that possibility for staying 6f looks tailor-made for this Newbury stiffish 6f.

Indeed, the pace early was strong at Ascot and clocking in at a race finishing speed of 96% meant his ability to finish off strongly was a help not a hindrance.

Rain is forecast for the day which slightly complicates matters but he does have winning form on good to soft and is a possible candidate to lead here.

It looks a wide open race and with 12 runners with an extra place, Cold Case does possess a bit of class.

No. 11 (6) Mr Wonderful SBK 7/1 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Mr Wonderful couldn't live up to his moniker on debut nine days ago at Doncaster over 6f, and while the run wasn't a disaster at all, I feel the market had written him off completely when priced up at 12/113.00 initially.

However, I wasn't alone clearly, as the price had contracted to 8/18.80 on Saturday morning, but I still think he's a runner.

The winner How's The Guvnor was untroubled for the lead and with an alert start made the running. It was a different story in behind as one of the market leaders Khamsin was completely wiped out on the near side, while Mr Wonderful met a lot of trouble in behind.

He seemed to travel well enough and I thought he handled the prelims well and was calm as I had put him up as a selection for the column at Doncaster.

The troubled passage saw Mr Wonderful given no more than hands and heels treatment in the end, and hopefully with a trouble-free passage today, he might be able to build on that experience and run into a place.

He cost 185k as a breeze-up buy and three juvenile winners are in his pedigree.

