No. 18 (12) Long Tradition (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: Rowan Scott

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 7lbs

OR: 91

With Live Your Dream's 9/43.25 win yesterday, it means we've had a couple of winners from Godolphin supplied by messrs Appleby and Bin Suroor, and I am doggedly sticking with the blue livery once again for a Saturday with runners of interest just about everywhere. Which cannot be levelled at Sunday's entries.

Long Tradition was another Saeed bin Suroor horse to overcome a long absence this season with an impressive 5L success at Chelmsford last time with absolutely no ill effects from nearly two years off the track.

The 6yo also wore the hood for the first-time, but he could have worn a bucket over his head and still won considering the ease of the victory.

He was pushed wide off the turn at the Essex course, but all of a sudden shot away under Christian Howarth and off a low weight for this under a 5lb penalty, he has to be of serious interest again.

The only doubt is that his best form in a light career has been on the All-Weather, but he ran a nice race in 0-105 company at Newbury two seasons ago in soft conditions, and I'll take the 6/16.80 on offer.

No. 6 (8) Hidden Story SBK 2/1 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 87

Two winners and four seconds from his eight runners thus far at the July meeting for Charlie Appleby still hasn't pushed him towards his usual impressive strike-rate, and he's had 1/31.32 and 1/61.17 shots beaten too. However, he should come away with the winner in the closing 17:10 with Hidden Story.

It's a race of potential with six of the nine in the field 3yos, and Hidden Story will be making his handicap bow from 87.

His win at Newcastle looked good - seeing out the 1m2f strongly.

The son of Dubawi travelled beautifully into the near side and had a real old tussle with Mambo Story inside the final two furlongs before delving into his stamina reserves.

I do like Newcastle staying form translating elsewhere, and there was nothing muddling at all with the times as the race finishing speed was bang on 100% and he looks ready made for a step up to 1m4f.

The rain yesterday might actually aid his cause too, as he acted in soft on his debut at Nottingham earlier in the season, and he does look to have a bit of a knee action too.

