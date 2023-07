No. 6 (2) Wholeofthemoon (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Richard Hughes

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 78

Trainer Richard Hughes goes into the Kempton card this evening off the back of a fine run of form with five winners from his last nine runners sent out.

Indeed, he landed a double on the All-Weather at Wolverhampton yesterday - and both were strong in the betting as short price favourites.

Wholeofthemoon is his chance in the race of the night at Kempton, and the 4yo lines up in a 0-95 2m Handicap, and Kempton has been a happy hunting ground for Wholeofthemoon with a CD win last month.

He displayed a fine turn of foot off the steady pace in that victory, and was dropped down to 1m6f at Sandown last time in what looked a decent contest. He finished third at the Esher track behind Milton Harris' Alnilam, a strong stayer in that and the time produced was good.

Hughes has a 37% placed record at Kempton with his older horses and Wholeofthemoon is going the right way this term.

Back Wholeofthemoon @ 9/25.30 Bet now

No. 8 (8) Streetstorm SBK 13/2 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Ed Dunlop

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 61

The 3yos do battle in the 0-65 at 20:00 and I give another chance to Ed Dunlop's Streetstorm to fire after catching the eye last time out.

That wasn't the first time the Night Of Thunder filly made the mythical notebooks, as she previously looked a little unlucky at Doncaster where she traded at a short price in-running.

She was placed down the centre of the track and was in a poor position off the pace when the main chunk of the field quickened up, and there was also a chance she raced on the softer part of the track judging by the state of the turf down that particular highway.

Streetstorm was upped in distance last time to 1m2f, and it was worth a shot judged on the way she stayed at Doncaster, and she was well backed too.

She has hit 2.829/5, 1.454/9 and 2.89/5 in-running on her last three starts and she certainly looks a well-handicapped filly.

Her sire Night Of Thunder has a 17% win record at Kempton.