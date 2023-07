No. 7 (2) Secret Moment (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: Harry Davies

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 82

The Saeed bin Suroor headgear angle has popped up in the column recently on more than one occasion. The first-time tongue tie and cheekpieces worked a treat for Secret Moment recently to win, and I am backing the Godolphin charge to go in again.

The 6yo's pair of career wins have both come on the All-Weather, yet he is still without a victory on turf from five attempts, although in three runs at Chelmsford he has finished second, third and fifth.

Wolverhampton was the scene of his latest win - a race where he travelled strongly, just sitting off the fast pace early, before Oisin Murphy pulled him four wide to finish well.

Up 3lb for this, the booking of top apprentice Harry Davies negates the rise in weights and the step up to 7f will suit again, as he does stay 1m.

No. 4 (6) Gincident (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 9.8 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Oisin James Orr

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 89

Richard Fahey sent out an astonishing 18 runners across the cards yesterday but did go home with three winners, including Ramazan and Wootton'Sun taking big handicap pots at Haydock. I am with the trainer for the best handicap of the day in Scotland.

Gincident has been going well in handicap company at Musselburgh this term with a win and a second, but he couldn't get in the places at Haydock last time in the Silver Bowl. It was a race in keeping with the day at Haydock as nothing got involved from off the pace and the winner Covey made all.

However, that was hot company and Gincident deserves another crack at a big handicap later in the season. While today is a good race, he might be capable of further improvement from his mark of 89.

Good to soft conditions look ideal too.

