No. 13 (20) Tosen Wish (Ire) SBK 20/1 EXC 18.5 Trainer: Adrian McGuinness, Ireland

Jockey: G. M. Ryan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 87

A Premier Handicap and a field of 23 at the Curragh gives us five places with the extra place on the Sportsbook and Ado McGuinness fans are spoilt for choice here with eight of the 23 from his yard.

The win of Rhami is prevalent here from the Emerald Mile, as a few of McGuinness' runners were behind that day, and Tosen Wish was one, and has 6L to find with the winner.

Tosen Wish was short of room in the closing stages, but his real eye-catching run was in the Mallow Handicap at Cork previously - a race in which he advertised his claims to win a big field handicap as he rattled home from the back over 7f.

The 4yo is lightly-raced so far, and with just four career turf starts, he's almost had as many runs as he has had trainers.

Down 2lb to 87 and drawn in 20, we have a price of 22/123.00 drifting to 28/129.00, and I am never put off by one of McGuinness' handicappers that drifts.

No. 2 (15) Safecracker SBK 10/1 EXC 12 Trainer: John Patrick Murtagh, Ireland

Jockey: Ben Martin Coen

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 97

Johnny Murtagh's Safecracker has some excellent handicap form in big fields over 1m4f, and while off a tough rating of 97 towards the head of the weights, we have got five places for another double-figure play.

He was a model of consistency last term and rarely ran a bad race despite the field sizes he was in. He collected five seconds and improved from 85 upwards of 96.

Another second went against him (or for him) in the Cork Derby last time - his fifth runner-up spot in a Premier Handicap, which is quite a remarkable feat.

The 5yo is versatile trip and ground, and he can still place despite his mark going north.