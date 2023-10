Mark is looking at the jumps on a busy Saturday

Haddex an exciting Cheltenham selection

He heads up north for the second leg of a double

No. 3 Haddex Des Obeaux (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Jamie Moore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 146

The opening race on Saturday's Cheltenham card is an interesting handicap chase and there's every chance we've still yet to see the best of the progressive Haddex Des Obeaux.

Gary Moore's six-year-old took a couple of runs to really warm to the task when sent chasing last season but took his jumping really improved when winning his last two starts of the season.

A strong traveller, the son of Saddex took a novice handicap chase at Doncaster in good style last December before landing a valuable pot in open company at Warwick on his next start.

The feature of that Warwick win was just how well Haddex Des Obeaux went through that race, eventually coming home a wide-margin victor.

The handicapper has understandably reacted by hiking him up 10lb, but such was his rate of improvement when last seen that that may not be enough to stop him.

Back Haddex Des Obeaux @ 9/43.25 Bet now

No. 5 Jem In Em (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.74 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Conner McCann

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 104

The second selection comes in the final race at Kelso, a conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle over 3m 2f, which looks sure to be a searching test in the conditions.

A stiff test of stamina looks to be the one thing that Jem In Em has been crying out for and there's a strong possibility he'll improve markedly now he gets to tackle a genuine staying contest.

He was tried over 3m at Musselburgh last season, but that race didn't place the emphasis enough on stamina for the selection, essentially turning into a bit of a sprint up the home straight.

Lucinda Russell's five-year-old looks a proper stayer in the making and it will be something of a disappointment if he isn't able to take advantage of a mark of 104 now he gets to race under what should be his optimum conditions.