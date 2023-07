No. 2 (2) Swift Hawk SBK 4/1 EXC 5.2 Trainer: William Knight

Jockey: Neil Callan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 73

Feud heads the betting at 7/42.70 for the 1m3f Handicap at 18:40, and while he steps up in trip, I have a suspicion that Swift Hawk could turn out to be the stronger stayer long term in this field, and his 15/4 price in a small field looks the better option.

Swift Hawk doesn't look the swiftest but he ran well at a massive price in a Newbury Maiden earlier in the season, and backed it up with seconds at both Leicester and latterly at Chepstow over 1m4f.

The 3yo's latest effort at the Welsh track was a run against a very slow pace and a poor time, and in a small field the Willam Haggas-trained Lordship won with a bit in hand off 74.

That race turned into a sprint down the straight, but Swift Hawk was coming back at the end, if looking a little green.

A nice sound surface and a reasonable mark to go handicapping with off 73 look positives.

Back Swift Hawk @ 15/4 Bet now

No. 6 (3) Metabolt SBK 7/4 EXC 2.84 Trainer: David Loughnane

Jockey: Laura Pearson

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 83

David Loughnane's Metabolt is a horse who is currently at the top of his game, and his hat-trick bid can turn out to be successful tonight.

Three pound apprentice Laura Pearson has been on for both victories - winning off 74 and 79, and the 4lb rise to 83 takes him into a personal best territory, but he impressed last time with a turn of foot at Windsor when upped to 1m.

Previously he scored at Haydock over 7f - winning the race in the stewards' room as he'd met trouble when challenging.

I liked his Windsor performance, as he was shaken up into the straight when last of the small field but he stayed on strongly on the outside to win comfortably from Two Tempting in second - and Two Tempting has scored this week at Kempton to boost the form.

The selection will have no issue with the drop down to 7f.