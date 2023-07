Ayr Gold Cup Trial the race of the day

Each-way pick at 12/1 13.00 for Tim Easterby

Ayr specialist appeals with extra place

No. 7 (7) Music Society (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 15 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 82

The best race on the west coast of Scotland today is the Ayr Gold Cup Trial at 15:45, and Tim Easterby has a couple of darts to fire with Manilla Scouse 9/25.30 and Music Society 12/113.00 - with the Yorkshire handler going for back-to-back wins in the race.

Music Society is a former Bronze Cup winner - admittedly in the dim and distant past, but he's a big enough price here to go each-way with the extra place on offer on the Sportsbook.

The 8yo is a soft ground winner so will have little trouble with the forecast showers on the soft, good to soft ground, and the likelihood is we could be seeing officially soft.

He's been running well in good quality handicaps this season with two placed efforts at Thirsk and a recent third at Pontefract.

His run style is usually one that sees him come from off the pace and still off 82, he's the type to run to a figure with his consistency and four places can hopefully see him in the frame for jockey David Allan.

No. 2 (8) Global Humor (Usa) SBK 8/1 EXC 9.8 Trainer: Jim Goldie

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 63

We'll deal with another of the four places races on the Sportsbook with the 16:20 as an Extra Place Special and Jim Goldie might have all bases covered here; with the genial Scot having three of the field.

His Global Humour is a four-time course winner and saves his best for his local track, and already has struck twice here this season.

Recently he ran poorly at Musselburgh over 7f and blew the start and was never a factor, but he goes in soft and stays 7f, so the taxing 6f today and drop down should draw out his stamina as he tends to get there late and in the nick of time when he scores.

Paul Mulrennan gets on well with him and he could be best of the Goldie trio.

