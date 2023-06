Brunch 2-2 at Newcastle

Four places for final EW bet at Hamilton

Both selections drifting for each-way multiple

No. 1 (5) Brunch SBK 10/1 EXC 11.5 Trainer: Michael Dods

Jockey: Connor Beasley

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 103

Two today for the column that are both weak in the betting, starting with Brunch for Michael Dods at Newcastle - a drifter out to 17/29.40.

Brunch is one of the best horses here on ratings from 103 and the 6yo will have to concede weight too, but a return to Newcastle is most certainly a positive as he won here twice early in his career and is 2-2 on the AW. Surprising he hasn't seen the surface more.

He's been in a couple of good handicaps this season in the Spring Cup at Newbury and the Doncaster Mile, but both have been stamina taxing races in soft and heavy.

Brunch has finished second and fourth in a couple of Lincolns and is a proven smart performer who usually finishes off his race strongly.

It will be interesting to see how Symbol Of Light goes on his first start since leaving Charlie Appleby, as he's joined Julie Camacho, but he has been off 518 days.

The selection hasn't won for a while, but hopefully today is the day he can get his head in front.

No. 4 (3) Caribbean Sunset (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Grant Tuer

Jockey: Oliver Stammers

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 61

Fairly low-grade stuff for the closing 21:00 in Scotland, and the slight drift on Caribbean Sunset gives us an entrée into the each-way bet at 15/28.40.

In the context of the race and rivals, Caribbean Sunset is lightly-raced and looks worth another shot at this longer trip of 6f judged on his fast finishing third over 5f at Thirsk last time in soft.

He'd got himself completely detached, which is never ideal in a sprint, but ran the fastest two closing sectionals, and was nearly half a second quicker than the winner, a winner that got first run and made all to dominate.

Maybe he needs a bit of cut in the ground, and I can see the stiff finish at Hamilton suiting.

From a career low mark of 61, he rates an each-way bet for trainer Grant Tuer, especially with four places on the Sportsbook as one of the Extra Place Specials.