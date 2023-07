Hale End impressive at Hamilton last time

Tuesday's two selections pay 10/1 11.00 for the double

No. 3 (5) Hale End (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Michael Dods

Jockey: Connor Beasley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 74

Rain is forecast at Hamilton today, and with the going good to soft at the time of writing this morning, I am hoping we can get away with no more than soft today, as the opening selection Hale End has got winning form riding quicker.

His victory last time out was a personal best to score over CD by over 4L. The 3yo overcame some traffic issues too, but picked up well and stayed strongly.

He has shown a liking for stiff tracks already and ran well at Beverley in April with a staying on effort over 1m on his first start for Michael Dods.

Dods has a decent record at Hamilton at 18% win and 38% placed and with the cheekpieces remaining, his abilities to stay well will see him in good stead.

Back Hale End @ 5/23.50 Bet now

No. 1 (2) Lucidity (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Ed Dunlop

Jockey: Neil Callan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 61

We're in a whirl of Class 6 racing delight at Brighton today, as no single race on the card is above the grade.

At least Lucidity, Ed Dunlop's 3yo filly has the chance to go on from what we've seen so far, and she should be up to the task of conceding weight in the 14:57.

She only faces four rivals, and one is the favourite Gallimimus at 7/42.70, but the trip could be key here for the selection, as Lucidity performed better upped to 1m1f last time at Nottingham on handicap debut.

It was steadily run and she was in a poor position as she ran from off the pace, but she did stay on.

She cost 100k, and while that sum means very little operating at this lowly level, she is currently rated 61 (a 1lb lower than Nottingham) and is likely to improve on that.

The new trip of 1m2f is a plus, and Neil Callan rides for Ed Dunlop, and the pair at Brighton are 2-3 at 66% together.